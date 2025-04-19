The early months of 2025 have made one thing clear: We are no longer in the honeymoon phase of the commercial space era.

The sector is maturing, and fast, but with maturity comes friction. Investment has become more selective, governments more involved, and competitive moats more fragile. Space remains one of the most powerful platforms for economic and technological transformation, but it’s also increasingly a domain shaped by geopolitical realities and macroeconomic constraints.

The first quarter 2025 Space IQ report presents a sobering yet forward-looking view of the space economy and its structural potential, emergent threats, and key leverage points.

Our view of the space economy rests on a layered technology stack: infrastructure, distribution, and applications.

Once considered contrarian, this framework is now standard across top-tier institutions from McKinsey to the World Economic Forum. It helps us move beyond the rocket fetishism that has long defined public discourse.

Infrastructure encompasses capital-intensive endeavors like launch vehicles, satellite constellations, propulsion systems, and lunar assets.

Distribution includes the software and hardware that enables satellite data to be processed, routed, and delivered to users.

And applications are what ultimately reach consumers and enterprises, from ride-hailing to climate analytics to battlefield intelligence.

What’s crucial is understanding that infrastructure, while foundational, is not the whole story. Focusing solely on rockets and orbital assets misses where much of the innovation and disruption is occurring: the software-defined layers that sit atop the physical backbone.

This quarter was marked by tension between macro headwinds and technical tailwinds. On one hand, capital markets were rattled by a post-election surge and subsequent crash in US equities, tariff risk, and growing recession fears.

Space stocks briefly soared on Trump’s renewed focus on defense, only to be hammered by inflationary pressure and capital constraints. Early-stage startups are particularly vulnerable here. Many are still recovering from the post-ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) hangover, with burn rates outpacing fresh capital availability.

But there are offsets. The same geopolitical instability that’s undermining public markets is driving national urgency around space resilience. China’s simulated space “dogfights” prompted the US Department of Defense to double down on orbital supremacy, with the proposed “Golden Dome” missile shield potentially unleashing a new wave of federal spending.