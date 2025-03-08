Germany’s far-left party, The Left, sees the exploratory agreements between the CDU and SPD on the way to coalition talks as working against the interests of most citizens.

“At best, there is a ‘business as usual’ option. The majority of society can only stand by and watch as politics is made over their heads and against their interests,” parliamentary group leaders Heidi Reichinnek and Sören Pellmann charged on Saturday.

“Key issues such as housing, health, strengthening families, equal living conditions in East and West or affordable food are discussed in passing or not even mentioned. Concrete measures or major projects in these areas are sought almost in vain.”

The fact that at the same time it was announced that there is a great need for consolidation suggests that this will affect the weakest in society, they added.

“This extremely problematic prioritization is supplemented by a blank cheque for rearmament and a special fund whose contents nobody knows – and on top of that, its legitimation is highly questionable from a democratic point of view,” the heads of the left-wing faction criticized.