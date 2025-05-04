“That’s how the Conservatives were able to win places like Windsor and Cambridge, whereas in more kind of downtown, big city places, the NDP vote is more white collar, it’s more traditionally progressive, and it broke more Liberals there,” he said.
“That’s how the Conservatives were able to win places like Windsor and Cambridge, whereas in more kind of downtown, big city places, the NDP vote is more white collar, it’s more traditionally progressive, and it broke more Liberals there,” he said.
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co