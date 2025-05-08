Despite months of warnings from economists and big banks, the long-feared recession still hasn’t hit the U.S. economy. Skyler Weinand, Chief Investment Officer of Regan Capital, joined TheStreet to discuss what’s keeping the economy afloat.

Full Video Transcript Below:

SKYLER WEINAND: Looking at what forecasters are saying versus what we’re looking at in terms of a recession possibility. What is a recession? A recession is two negative GDP prints in a row. I think a the jury’s out in terms of whether or not consumers are going to continue to spend the last few month or two, the last six weeks or so of consumer spending numbers have been actually really strong despite impending tariffs.

So we have to look at jobs, we have to look at layoffs, we have to look at consumer spending for the next six weeks in, in light of inflation coming about and in light of tariffs coming about, and whether or not that maintains consumers and corporations from a balance sheet perspective are very strong. We’re looking at the most amount of home equity we’ve really ever seen. Corporate balance sheets are very strong. So if consumers and corporations dip into that wealth and that strength to continue to spend, stocks are going to continue to do well.