Saudi Arabia has long faced critical water scarcity due to its arid climate and limited freshwater resources. With rapid population growth and increasing agricultural and industrial demands, the need for sustainable groundwater management has never been greater. In response, researchers have turned to advanced technologies to identify and assess groundwater potential in the region, offering new hope for water security.

Mohammed Al Rayaan from Saudi Aramco has conducted a comprehensive study utilizing satellite technology and mapping systems, which use images from space to study the Earth’s surface to map groundwater potential zones in Hail, Saudi Arabia. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Discover Water, integrates a decision-making framework, a structured method to evaluate different options and choose the best course of action with satellite imagery and geospatial data to evaluate groundwater resources. “By combining these advanced methodologies, we can significantly improve the accuracy of groundwater assessments and ensure more efficient water resource management,” Al Rayaan explained.

The study analyzed key factors influencing groundwater availability, including geology, the study of Earth’s physical structure and substances, slope, the angle or incline of the land, land use, how land is utilized for agriculture, urban development, or conservation, annual rainfall, soil texture, drainage density, the amount of rivers, streams, or water channels in an area, and fracture patterns in the rock layers, natural cracks and breaks in underground rock formations that can influence water flow. The results revealed that the vast majority of the study area exhibited moderate to high groundwater potential, a finding closely aligned with existing underground water records. “The validation accuracy of our groundwater potential zones was remarkably high, demonstrating the robustness of our approach,” Al Rayaan noted. These insights provide a reliable framework for policymakers and water resource managers to develop targeted conservation and extraction strategies.

One of the most significant findings of the study is the identification of specific recharge zones, areas where rainwater or surface water naturally seeps into the ground to replenish underground reservoirs within Hail. These areas, characterized by favorable geological and hydrological conditions, offer promising opportunities for sustainable groundwater extraction. “Locating these recharge zones is crucial for maintaining a balanced groundwater system and preventing over-extraction,” Al Rayaan emphasized. Given the extreme climatic conditions of Saudi Arabia, preserving these natural reservoirs is essential for long-term water security.

The implications of this research extend beyond groundwater mapping. By leveraging remote sensing and geographic information system-based methodologies, which use satellite data and digital mapping to study and manage land and water resources, the study contributes to broader water conservation efforts aligned with Saudi Arabia’s National Water Strategy 2030. These findings highlight the potential for integrating advanced technology into resource management, ensuring that groundwater reserves remain viable for future generations.

Looking ahead, Al Rayaan suggests further research to refine the methodology and incorporate additional environmental variables. “Expanding our collection of data and integrating real-time tracking tools will enhance our ability to predict and manage groundwater resources more effectively,” he stated. As Saudi Arabia continues to face mounting water challenges, innovative approaches like this study offer a path forward toward sustainable and informed decision-making.

Real-time monitoring and spatial resolution data analysis will be key to achieving sustainable water management. At the same time, protecting recharge zones and preventing over-extraction are the gist to safeguarding water security for future generations, ensuring a resilient future for the region.

Journal Reference

Mohammed B. Al Rayaan. “Harnessing the Sustainable Potential of Groundwater in Saudi Arabia via Remote Sensing.” Discover Water, 2024. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1007/s43832-024-00138-1

About the Author

Mohammed B. Al Rayaan is a professional environmental engineer and hydrogeologist with more than a decade of experience in the field. Currently serving as a lead hydrogeologist at Saudi Aramco, Mohammed has been instrumental in spearheading numerous environmental projects. His expertise lies primarily in groundwater investigations, data collection and analysis, environmental evaluation, and project management. Throughout his tenure at Saudi Aramco, he has worked on significant projects, including leading the Aramco environmental team on several acquisition projects in different countries (environmental-related) and conducting comprehensive environmental assessments He also led projects including waste management, environmental impact assessment for several categories, and projects including marine protection, air quality, health hazards, etc.