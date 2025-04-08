No Result
The summer Milky Way returns

April 8, 2025
in Space Exploration
Reading Time: 2 mins read
The summer Milky Way returns
Gianni Tumino from Ragusa, Italy

Evening views of the Milky Way’s central regions return to the Northern Hemisphere, as seen in this shot taken from Punta Castellazzo on the island of Sicily, Italy. To image the sky, the imager used a Canon EOS Ra and 28mm lens at f/3.2 with a dual-band filter to capture sixty-six 40-second exposures at ISO 6400; a separate Canon EOS R was used to capture the landscape.


