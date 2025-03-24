To view our entire 2025 Franchise 500 list, including category rankings, click HERE
Part-time doesn’t mean small-time — just ask the franchisees behind these top-performing brands. From mobile models like Kona Ice to high-ranked residential cleaning services like Anago Cleaning Systems, these franchises offer flexible ownership models and are growing fast, proving that you can build a successful business without giving up your full-time job. Whether you’re looking to earn extra income, test the waters of entrepreneurship or grow something on the side, these opportunities offer the freedom to work on your terms.
Each year, Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500 evaluates the top franchise brands based on unit growth, financial strength, stability and brand power. These 10 franchises stand out for their performance and for offering scalable, part-time-friendly models with low overhead, proven systems and strong support for owners.
Here’s a look at the top-ranked part-time franchises for 2025.
1. Snap-on Tools
- Founded: 1920
- Franchising since: 1991
- Overall Rank: 16
- Number of units: 4,674
- Change in units: -2% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $217,505 – $481,554
- Leadership: Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO
- Parent company: Snap-on Inc.
With more than 4,600 mobile tool stores across the country, Snap-on Tools remains a dominant player in the automotive space. The brand’s century-long legacy, strong franchisee support and loyal customer base keep it firmly positioned as a top-tier opportunity. Franchisees benefit from national brand recognition, a protected territory and the ability to operate independently, making it an appealing option for hands-on entrepreneurs seeking flexibility.
2. Stratus Building Solutions
- Founded: 2004
- Franchising since: 2006
- Overall Rank: 23
- Number of units: 4,182
- Change in units: +73% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $4,450 – $79,750
- Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO
- Parent company: SBS Franchising LLC
Stratus Building Solutions is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the cleaning industry, with more than 4,000 units and 73% growth over the past three years. The low startup costs and flexible business model appeal to entrepreneurs looking for scalable service-based opportunities.
3. Budget Blinds
- Founded: 1992
- Franchising since: 1994
- Overall Rank: 26
- Number of units: 1,498
- Change in units: +13.5 over 3 years
- Initial investment: $100,500 – $211,250
- Leadership: Heather Nyckolaychuck, president
- Parent company: Home Franchise Concepts
A leader in the custom window covering space, Budget Blinds continues to expand under Home Franchise Concepts. With a relatively low investment and strong brand presence, it appeals to franchisees looking to enter the home improvement market.
4. Kona Ice
- Founded: 2007
- Franchising since: 2008
- Overall Rank: 30
- Number of units: 1,814
- Change in units: +30% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $173,356 – $222,141
- Leadership: Tony Lamb, founder & CEO
- Parent company: N/A
With its colorful trucks and community-focused model, Kona Ice is as fun as it is profitable. The mobile shaved ice franchise has seen 30% growth over the past three years, fueled by low overhead and strong demand at schools, festivals and events.
5. The Maids
- Founded: 1979
- Franchising since: 1981
- Overall Rank: 34
- Number of units: 1,628
- Change in units: +5.9 % over 3 years
- Initial investment: $80,880 – $158,900
- Leadership: Dan Kirwan, CEO
- Parent company: The Maids Int’l.
The Maids has built a trusted reputation in home cleaning since 1979. With more than 1,600 units and a strong support system, it’s a go-to choice for franchisees entering the booming residential services space.
6. Dream Vacations
- Founded: 1991
- Franchising since: 1992
- Overall Rank: 41
- Number of units: 2,078
- Change in units: over 3 years
- Initial investment: $2,590 – $21,870
- Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen
- Parent company: World Travel Holdings
Backed by World Travel Holdings and featuring low startup costs, Dream Vacations gives franchisees the tools to run a travel business from anywhere. With a low barrier to entry and a supportive leadership team, the brand continues to grow — especially as demand for travel rebounds in the wake of the pandemic.
7. Anago Cleaning Systems
- Founded: 1989
- Franchising since: 1991
- Overall Rank: 44
- Number of units: 1,873
- Change in units: +9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $11,265 – $68,250
- Leadership: Adam Povlitz, CEO & president
- Parent company: Anago Cleaning Systems
With a steady 9% unit increase in three years, Anago’s master franchise model offers a unique way to scale. Under this model, franchisees can own territory and also sell sub-franchises, making it ideal for entrepreneurs looking to build a large, multi-unit business.
8. Matco Tools
- Founded: 1979
- Franchising since: 1993
- Overall Rank: 46
- Number of units: 1,903
- Change in units: +0.4% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $107,476 – $340,059
- Leadership: Mike Dwyer, president
- Parent company: Vontier
Matco’s franchisees operate mobile tool stores serving mechanics and technicians in their territories. With more than 1,900 units, Matco remains a steady option for those looking to enter the trades-focused franchise space.
9. Transworld Business Advisors
- Founded: 1979
- Franchising since: 2010
- Overall Rank: 51
- Number of units: 486
- Change in units: +52.4% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $96,705 – $122,465
- Leadership: Jim “JT” Tatem, president
- Parent company: Transworld Business Advisors LLC
Transworld Business Advisors connects buyers and sellers of small businesses. With a 52% increase in units over the last three years, Transworld is tapping into the growing demand for business brokerage and franchise consulting services.
10. Signal
- Founded: 2003
- Franchising since: 2008
- Overall Rank: 63
- Number of units: 1,465
- Change in units: +102.9% over 3 years
- Initial investment: $126,950 – $5,093,300
- Leadership: Reed Nyffeler, owner/CEO
- Parent company: N/A
Formerly Signal 88, Signal has exploded with more than 100% growth over three years. Offering mobile patrols and security services, Signal is capitalizing on increased demand for private security across residential, commercial and event settings.
