To view our entire 2025 Franchise 500 list, including category rankings, click HERE

Part-time doesn’t mean small-time — just ask the franchisees behind these top-performing brands. From mobile models like Kona Ice to high-ranked residential cleaning services like Anago Cleaning Systems, these franchises offer flexible ownership models and are growing fast, proving that you can build a successful business without giving up your full-time job. Whether you’re looking to earn extra income, test the waters of entrepreneurship or grow something on the side, these opportunities offer the freedom to work on your terms.

Each year, Entrepreneur‘s Franchise 500 evaluates the top franchise brands based on unit growth, financial strength, stability and brand power. These 10 franchises stand out for their performance and for offering scalable, part-time-friendly models with low overhead, proven systems and strong support for owners.

Here’s a look at the top-ranked part-time franchises for 2025.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

1. Snap-on Tools

Founded: 1920

1920 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall Rank: 16

16 Number of units: 4,674

4,674 Change in units: -2% over 3 years

-2% over 3 years Initial investment: $217,505 – $481,554

$217,505 – $481,554 Leadership: Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO

Nick Pinchuk, chairman, president & CEO Parent company: Snap-on Inc.

With more than 4,600 mobile tool stores across the country, Snap-on Tools remains a dominant player in the automotive space. The brand’s century-long legacy, strong franchisee support and loyal customer base keep it firmly positioned as a top-tier opportunity. Franchisees benefit from national brand recognition, a protected territory and the ability to operate independently, making it an appealing option for hands-on entrepreneurs seeking flexibility.

Related: 64 Million U.S. Households Have a Pet. Here’s How This Top-Ranked Franchise Is Making Busy Owners’ Lives Easier.

2. Stratus Building Solutions

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall Rank: 23

23 Number of units: 4,182

4,182 Change in units: +73% over 3 years

+73% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,450 – $79,750

$4,450 – $79,750 Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO

Doug Flaig, CEO Parent company: SBS Franchising LLC

Stratus Building Solutions is one of the fastest-growing franchises in the cleaning industry, with more than 4,000 units and 73% growth over the past three years. The low startup costs and flexible business model appeal to entrepreneurs looking for scalable service-based opportunities.

Related: Taco Bell Is More Than 60 Years Old — Here’s the Brand’s Secret to Staying Relevant, According to Its CEO

3. Budget Blinds

Founded: 1992

1992 Franchising since: 1994

1994 Overall Rank: 26

26 Number of units: 1,498

1,498 Change in units: +13.5 over 3 years

+13.5 over 3 years Initial investment: $100,500 – $211,250

$100,500 – $211,250 Leadership: Heather Nyckolaychuck, president

Heather Nyckolaychuck, president Parent company: Home Franchise Concepts

A leader in the custom window covering space, Budget Blinds continues to expand under Home Franchise Concepts. With a relatively low investment and strong brand presence, it appeals to franchisees looking to enter the home improvement market.

Related: How Shaq Is Bringing Fun Back to Papa Johns

4. Kona Ice

Founded: 2007

2007 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall Rank: 30

30 Number of units: 1,814

1,814 Change in units: +30% over 3 years

+30% over 3 years Initial investment: $173,356 – $222,141

$173,356 – $222,141 Leadership: Tony Lamb, founder & CEO

Tony Lamb, founder & CEO Parent company: N/A

With its colorful trucks and community-focused model, Kona Ice is as fun as it is profitable. The mobile shaved ice franchise has seen 30% growth over the past three years, fueled by low overhead and strong demand at schools, festivals and events.

Related: How a Police Officer Started a Pet Care Business Making $3 Million a Year

5. The Maids

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1981

1981 Overall Rank: 34

34 Number of units: 1,628

1,628 Change in units: +5.9 % over 3 years

+5.9 % over 3 years Initial investment: $80,880 – $158,900

$80,880 – $158,900 Leadership: Dan Kirwan, CEO

Dan Kirwan, CEO Parent company: The Maids Int’l.

The Maids has built a trusted reputation in home cleaning since 1979. With more than 1,600 units and a strong support system, it’s a go-to choice for franchisees entering the booming residential services space.

Related: No Experience? No Problem. How This First-Time Franchisee Built a $3 Million Business.

6. Dream Vacations

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall Rank: 41

41 Number of units: 2,078

2,078 Change in units: over 3 years

over 3 years Initial investment: $2,590 – $21,870

$2,590 – $21,870 Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen

Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen Parent company: World Travel Holdings

Backed by World Travel Holdings and featuring low startup costs, Dream Vacations gives franchisees the tools to run a travel business from anywhere. With a low barrier to entry and a supportive leadership team, the brand continues to grow — especially as demand for travel rebounds in the wake of the pandemic.

Related: This Founder’s ‘Favorite’ Interview Question Only Has 1 Right Answer

7. Anago Cleaning Systems

Founded: 1989

1989 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall Rank: 44

44 Number of units: 1,873

1,873 Change in units: +9% over 3 years

+9% over 3 years Initial investment: $11,265 – $68,250

$11,265 – $68,250 Leadership: Adam Povlitz, CEO & president

Adam Povlitz, CEO & president Parent company: Anago Cleaning Systems

With a steady 9% unit increase in three years, Anago’s master franchise model offers a unique way to scale. Under this model, franchisees can own territory and also sell sub-franchises, making it ideal for entrepreneurs looking to build a large, multi-unit business.

Related: I’m CEO of an International Commercial Cleaning Franchise. Here’s How I’ve Turned My Failures Into Fuel for Success.

8. Matco Tools

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1993

1993 Overall Rank: 46

46 Number of units: 1,903

1,903 Change in units: +0.4% over 3 years

+0.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $107,476 – $340,059

$107,476 – $340,059 Leadership: Mike Dwyer, president

Mike Dwyer, president Parent company: Vontier

Matco’s franchisees operate mobile tool stores serving mechanics and technicians in their territories. With more than 1,900 units, Matco remains a steady option for those looking to enter the trades-focused franchise space.

Related: Learn the Secrets of Running 20+ Businesses as a Side Hustle — Finding and Nurturing Your ‘STIC People’

9. Transworld Business Advisors

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 2010

2010 Overall Rank: 51

51 Number of units: 486

486 Change in units: +52.4% over 3 years

+52.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $96,705 – $122,465

$96,705 – $122,465 Leadership: Jim “JT” Tatem, president

Jim “JT” Tatem, president Parent company: Transworld Business Advisors LLC

Transworld Business Advisors connects buyers and sellers of small businesses. With a 52% increase in units over the last three years, Transworld is tapping into the growing demand for business brokerage and franchise consulting services.

Related: This Mom’s Side Hustle Selling a $600 Children’s Toy Became a Business Making Over $1 Million a Year: ‘There Is a Lot to Love’

10. Signal

Founded: 2003

2003 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall Rank: 63

63 Number of units: 1,465

1,465 Change in units: +102.9% over 3 years

+102.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $126,950 – $5,093,300

$126,950 – $5,093,300 Leadership: Reed Nyffeler, owner/CEO

Reed Nyffeler, owner/CEO Parent company: N/A

Formerly Signal 88, Signal has exploded with more than 100% growth over three years. Offering mobile patrols and security services, Signal is capitalizing on increased demand for private security across residential, commercial and event settings.

Related: Explore the full 2025 Franchise 500 list, complete with category rankings.