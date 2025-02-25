Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For business owners, time management isn’t just a skill. It’s survival. Unfortunately, distractions are constant, and social media is rife with them. Fortunately, the Zario Screen Time App is an enormous help.

Zario helps you to make better use of your time by managing your screen time instead of just blocking everything. It offers personalized pause screens and humorous roasts to reduce mindless scrolling. You decide exactly when you want to make it difficult to open distracting apps or block them completely so that you can maintain maximum focus. Bonus: a lifetime subscription to the Zario Screen Time App Pro Plan is currently on sale for just $39.99.

How does Zario work?

Zario gives you your own unique dashboard to track and change how you use different distracting apps. You can set screen time limits or set timers to limit sessions for each app. Zario also offers motivational quotes that will help you think twice about opening distracting apps. You can even add waiting times to prevent mindless checking of your apps.

An optional Strict Mode even prevents you from deleting Zario or changing your settings after your screen time is used to ensure you stick to your goals. No more breaking your own rules.

Zario’s effectiveness is scientifically proven. Maastricht University conducted a groundbreaking study that found Zario helped 88.87% of at-risk users significantly reduce their phone usage in just one week.

Plus, iPhone users also have access to AI-powered features. For instance, the Smart Coaching tool allows you to negotiate for extra screen time with Zario AI. It’s among the first AI-powered tools to grant or deny access to distracting apps.

