We are very proud of our Weekly podcast, which we have been putting out every week for over five years. In that time the podcast has won a number of awards and been listened to in over 160 countries. We love being able to bring science to new audiences, and we love the flexibility, informality and intimacy that conversation brings to science reporting.

But it is time to shake things up. We have relaunched and renamed our weekly show. Introducing: The world, the universe and us. Hosted by me and my colleague Penny Sarchet, we will be joined each week by expert journalists and scientists to discuss the latest science news, and what it really means. From the evolution of intelligent life to the mysteries of consciousness, from the threat of the climate crisis to the search for dark matter, The world, the universe and us is your essential weekly dose of science and wonder in uncertain times.

The show draws on New Scientist’s unparalleled depth of reporting to put the stories that matter into context. Feed your curiosity with a podcast that will restore your sense of optimism and nourish your brain. Get it, as they say, wherever you get your podcasts. And we are also on YouTube, if you want to watch us – do come and say hello.