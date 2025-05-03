A new analysis out Friday makes the case that cuts proposed by the Trump administration to Social Security operations nationwide will create a “significant new burden” for millions of people, particularly “those who live in rural areas or have transportation or mobility difficulties.”

Those who collect Social Security benefits will no longer be able to update their direct deposit banking information solely by phone. Instead of verifying their identity via security questions over the phone, the agency will require those who rely on Social Security to use a multifactor authentication process that includes a one-time PIN code or to visit a social security office in person.

The left-leaning think tank behind the new analysis, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), warned Friday that even though Trump officials within the SSA have claimed that the policy shift is designed to reduce fraud, “the agency’s own figures show that direct deposit fraud is a very small problem—less than one-hundredth of one percent of benefits are misdirected.”

A document from the agency gives “estimated burden figures,” which indicates that nearly 2 million beneficiaries will need to visit a field office as a result of the changed process.

An April analysis from CBPP estimated that some 6 million live more than a 45-mile trip away from the nearest Social Security field office.

“The new PIN code requirement will be impossible for many beneficiaries to meet,” according to the analysis from CBPP released Friday. “Many seniors and people with disabilities lack internet service, computers or smartphones, or the technological savvy to navigate SSA’s online services.”

What’s more, the analysis states, “the PIN requirement expects callers to complete a multi-step, multifactor authentication and generate a PIN code while on the phone with an agent. Or if they don’t have an account, they must hang up, establish an online account, then call back—a not-insignificant inconvenience when most callers to SSA do not reach an agent on the first try, and the wait time for a call back from SSA averages 2.5 hours.”

Alex Lawson, executive director of Social Security Works, told Common Dreams on Friday that the CBPP analysis helps show how “the Trump administration and its goons are waging a full scale war against Social Security. They are forcing millions of Americans into Social Security offices at the same time they are cutting a huge percentage of the workforce.”

“They are forcing millions of Americans into Social Security offices at the same time they are cutting a huge percentage of the workforce,” Lawson added. “The Trump-Musk regime has one goal: Wreak Social Security so they can rob it. When people can’t get their benefits for any reason, that is a benefit cut.”

Trump, with the help of his billionaire advisor Elon Musk and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, have endeavored to slash government spending and personnel. A tracker from The New York Times estimates that there has been a 5% staff reduction at SSA, but total planned reductions at the agency could ultimately cut staff by 17%.

Reporting from NPR from last week highlighted how workers at the SSA are struggling to keep up, with fewer staff working to serve over 70 million beneficiaries.

