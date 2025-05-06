The genus Orphnaecus currently comprises three species found in the Philippine islands of Luzon, Polillo, and Dinagat. Orphnaecus mimbilisanensis sp. n. is described based on specimens collected from Mimbilisan Protected Landscape, Misamis Oriental in Mindanao Island, Philippines. The new species is the first Orphnaecus species of the vast mainland Mindanao and is distinguished from all known congeners by its carapace profile, leg, and genital morphology, as well as distribution.

(2025). A new tarantula species of the genus Orphnaecus Simon, 1892 (Araneae: Theraphosidae) from Mindanao Island, Philippines. Far Eastern entomologist. 522. 10.25221/fee.522.2.