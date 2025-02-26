After an incredible ski trip in Cortina d’Ampezzo, I found myself on a scenic drive back to the south of France, where I was spending the winter as a snowbird. Venice, just a few hours away, felt like the perfect pitstop—an opportunity to soak in a different kind of magic before heading back to the Côte d’Azur. While Venice in peak season can be packed with crowds, there’s something even more enchanting about visiting in winter. The city’s winding canals and hidden alleyways were blissfully quiet, allowing us to stroll freely, taking in the historic grandeur without the usual tourist rush. This time, we opted to stay somewhere a little different: Il Palazzo Experimental.

A Renaissance Jewel on the Giudecca Canal

Tucked away on the northern side of the Giudecca Canal, Il Palazzo Experimental is a stylish and intimate retreat that feels worlds away from the bustling tourist trails of San Marco. Opened in 2019 by the Experimental Group, the hotel occupies a Renaissance-era palace that has been reimagined with a contemporary touch. The visionary French designer Dorothée Meilichzon transformed the interiors into a vibrant mix of Venetian heritage and modern elegance, seamlessly blending hand-glazed tiles, custom brass fixtures, and luxurious fabrics with classic terrazzo flooring and Marmorino walls.

With only 32 rooms and suites, Il Palazzo Experimental offers an intimate and curated stay. From the moment we arrived, the atmosphere felt personal—like stepping into a stylish friend’s Venetian hideaway rather than a big name hotel. A secret back garden, which leads out to a quiet canal and the hotel’s private pontoon, provided the perfect spot for a morning espresso away from the city’s hum.

Cocktails & Culinary Excellence at Il Palazzo Experimental

No stay at an Experimental property is complete without an exceptional cocktail experience, and Il Palazzo Experimental delivers with its chic in-house bar, signed by the renowned Experimental Cocktail Club. Designed by Milan-based architect Cristina Celestino, the bar is a love letter to Venice, incorporating antique mirrors, marble accents, and nods to legendary Venetian architect Carlo Scarpa. Sipping on a signature cocktail—a perfectly balanced blend of amaro, prosecco, and seasonal citrus—I was reminded why the Experimental Group has become synonymous with the world’s best drinking spots.

For dining, the hotel’s restaurant, Il Ristorante Adriatica, is a game-changer. The Experimental Group partnered with the celebrated Italian Supper Club to bring a fresh, regionally inspired menu that pays homage to the Adriatic coastline. The dishes are a delicious dive into Italy’s coastal flavors. From a perfect crudo to sumptuous spaghetti al vongole, it’s the kind of meal that lingers in your mind long after you’ve left.

The Magic of Venice in Winter

What made this trip truly special was experiencing Venice without the summer crowds. In February, the city reveals a quieter, more intimate side. We wandered along the misty canals, explored the Peggy Guggenheim Collection without having to elbow through crowds, and enjoyed leisurely strolls through Dorsoduro, one of the city’s most charming neighborhoods. And we were even able to snag a table at one of those “Instagrammable” spots alongside the Grand Canal to sip an Aperol Spritz and watch the gondoliers bob in the gentle current.

Why Il Palazzo Experimental Should Be Your Next Venice Stay

The combination of thoughtful design, a prime-yet-secluded location, and a dining experience that highlights the best of Italian hospitality made Il Palazzo Experimental the perfect Venetian retreat. Whether you’re stopping over after a Dolomites ski trip or planning a dedicated getaway to Venice, this boutique gem is well worth experiencing.

As we drove away back toward our home-away-from-home in the south of France, I knew one thing for sure: I’d finally found the side of Venice that we all dream about.