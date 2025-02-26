The son of a Winnipeg man who was severely injured in a suspected gas explosion at a beachside resort in Hawaii late last week says it’s a miracle his father is even alive.

Darren Stevenson was one of seven people wounded by an explosion in the grill area of The Whaler on Kaanapali Beach in Maui on Thursday night.

The Winnipegger — who regularly vacations in the U.S. state with his wife, Diane — was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Honolulu with severe burns and fractures.

He’s recently been moved from the hospital’s intensive care unit to the trauma ward, where he remains.

Stevenson’s son, Brock, said the last couple of days have been a “whirlwind” for the whole family.

“You hear of how bad the explosion was and you just sit there and really think … how he wasn’t harmed any worse than what he is?” he said in an interview. “It was a miracle that he survived it at all.”

One of two towers that are part of The Whaler Resort on Kaanapali Beach is shown in this file photo from Nov. 14, 2023. (Audrey McAvoy/The Associated Press)

Police in Maui said Friday two people in critical condition were taken to hospital in Oahu for treatment. They said the people who were injured were between 18 and 74 years old.

Video of the area shared on social media shows an explosion happening outdoors near a swimming pool, and debris was scattered near the beach.

Mathew Koziak, Stevenson’s son-in-law, said the incident feels “pretty surreal.”

“We’re trying to keep it together as best as possible and just navigate everything as it comes to us,” he said. “But understandably, it’s quite difficult when they’re located so far away, especially on a remote island.”

‘It’s like out of a movie’

Maui police said the cause of the explosion has not yet officially been determined, but preliminary investigations suggest liquefied petroleum gas — which supplies barbecue grills in the resort’s common area — was involved. They say witnesses suggested there was a possible grill malfunction before the incident.

The family said Stevenson was barbecuing when the explosion happened. His wife was walking back to their lodgings to grab something, and was not hurt.

Stevenson was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Honolulu with severe burns and fractures. (Submitted by Brock Stevenson)

The resort said in a statement to The Associated Press it’s actively working with the fire department to investigate the incident, and that it will “share updates as soon as more information becomes available.”

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our owners, guests, and team members,” the statement said.

“It’s like out of a movie,” said Randy Van de Mosselaer, a lifelong friend of Darren’s.

Van de Mosselaer and his wife had been vacationing with the couple, but flew back to Winnipeg prior to the incident. The Stevensons were set to return to the city a few days later, he said.

“It’s going to be an intensive rehabilitation,” Van de Mosselaer said. “They’re not sure how long the recovery will be, but we’re looking at like months to a year.”

Van de Mosselaer’s wife has since gone back to Hawaii, along with Darren’s sister, to support the couple.

Van de Mosselaer has started a GoFundMe to raise money for his friend, whom he’s known for 35 years as Blue Bombers season-ticket holders.

From left to right: Mathew Kozier, and Darren, Morgan, Diane and Brock Stevenson. (Submitted by Randy Van de Mosselaer)

“At this point in time, we’re sort of taking things day by day,” he said. “But it’ll be a joy to go to a Bomber game with him again, and I hope it’s in the very near future.”

Brock Stevenson said he was able to speak with his dad briefly after surgery on Monday, with some help from his mom.

“My dad is … [a] selfless person who’s just his most genuine self,” he said. “I think just the pouring in of support from people shows what type of character my dad really is.”