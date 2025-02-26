Image: teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

A new art experience, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, is set to open its doors to the public in Saadiyat Cultural District on April 18.

A collaboration between the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Miral, and the Japanese art collective teamLab, the 17,000-square-metre attraction will offer visitors an immersive journey at the intersection of art, technology, and nature.

The installation is the latest addition to Abu Dhabi’s cultural scene, joining existing landmarks like the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Manarat Al Saadiyat. Saadiyat Cultural District is part of the emirate’s broader commitment to expanding cultural and educational institutions, creating spaces for creative exchange and fostering new ways of thinking.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, emphasized the significance of the new installation: “Saadiyat Cultural District reflects Abu Dhabi’s dedication to balancing heritage with a future-focused vision. It will serve as a platform for cultural diversity, encouraging connections and inspiring new ways of thinking. Together with teamLab, we aim to explore the possibilities of art and technology.”

Art, science and technology

At the core of teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi is the concept of “Environmental Phenomena”, developed by teamLab. In this approach, the art is not a fixed object but is created and sustained by its environment. This design ensures that the exhibits evolve with time, offering visitors a different experience each time they visit.

Toshiyuki Inoko, founder of teamLab, explained the philosophy behind the exhibits: “The artworks in teamLab Phenomena are not fixed objects. They are created by the environment itself, which produces the phenomena that shape the artworks. This design blurs the lines between the environment and the artwork, making the experience ever-changing.”

This focus on environmental interaction ensures that no two visits to the exhibit will be the same, as the artworks are shaped by their surroundings.

Immersive exhibits at teamLab Phenomena

One of the key installations at teamLab Phenomena is Massless Suns and Dark Suns, where radiant spheres of light challenge traditional ideas of form. These spheres exist only in the visitor’s perception, responding to touch and altering the surrounding environment. Another installation, Levitation Void, features a void of energy that floats in the air, seemingly unaffected by gravity, offering visitors a chance to interact with it.

“The artworks are not independent; they depend on the environment,” Inoko said. “Elements like air, water, and light transform the surroundings and, in doing so, bring the artwork to life.”

Ongoing cultural development

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will complement the growing number of cultural institutions in Saadiyat Cultural District, including the forthcoming Zayed National Museum, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. These institutions will contribute to the district’s goal of promoting creative exchange and fostering cultural interaction.

With its immersive exhibits, teamLab Phenomena offers a space where technology and art intersect to create an engaging experience. “Once opened, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi will provide a space for curiosity and imagination,” Al Mubarak said. “It will encourage exploration of the relationship between art, technology, and nature, creating opportunities for creative engagement.”

Tickets to the venue can be purchased on its website.