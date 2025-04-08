



A sore throat is something we all experience, especially during flu season, but what if that nagging pain does not go away? While it is usually harmless, an oncologist is now sounding the alarm: if your sore throat lingers for long, it could be a sign of something far more serious. Dr. Jiri Kubes, a radiation oncologist at the Proton Therapy Centre, emphasizes the importance of getting any lingering symptoms checked out, especially a sore throat that lasts for more than three weeks. He warns that this could be an early sign of tonsil cancer, a type of throat cancer. “Sore throats are very common and can be down to a number of illnesses, but if yours is lingering and doesn’t improve or gets worse, a doctor will be able to examine you and refer you for further tests if necessary,” Dr. Kubes said. Although tonsil cancers are rare, early detection is crucial for improving outcomes, Dr. Kubes added. Risk Factors of Throat Cancer: Throat cancer, especially in the larynx, is influenced by a range of risk factors, many of which are tied to lifestyle choices and environmental exposures. Tobacco use remains one of the most significant contributors, with the risk increasing dramatically when smoking is combined with excessive alcohol consumption. The diet also plays a crucial role as foods high in processed meats and fats increases the risk. In addition to lifestyle factors, age and gender also play a role, those over 40 face a higher risk, and men are more likely to develop this type of cancer than women. Certain occupations also increase the risk due to exposure to toxic substances like asbestos or acid mists, which can be linked to industrial processes. Having a family history of head and neck cancers, particularly among first-degree relatives, raises a person’s risk. Weakened immune systems, caused by conditions like HIV, autoimmune diseases such as lupus, or medications after an organ transplant, also contribute to a higher risk of laryngeal cancer. People with gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD) and laryngeal dysplasia (a precancerous condition) are at greater risk. Infections like HPV have also been associated with head and neck cancers, though the link to laryngeal cancer is still being studied. Know signs: A hoarse voice lasting more than three weeks is one of the most common signs of laryngeal cancer. Other symptoms include a persistent cough, difficulty swallowing, ear pain, a lump in your throat, a constant sore throat, and unexplained weight loss. If any of these symptoms persist, it is important to get checked with a doctor.