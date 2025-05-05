Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While squatters have become well-known within the rental management sphere for the complex problem they pose to landlords, phroggers are lesser known and equally, if not more, complex.

Phrogging poses a threat not only to your rental management business but also to your tenants’ safety. This article will give you all the details you’ll need to prevent, detect and stop phrogging before it’s too late.

What is phrogging?

Now, what is phrogging? The definition is as follows: Phrogging is the rare yet dangerous practice of a person secretly moving into an occupied property and living alongside the homeowner or renter without their knowledge. These phroggers can go undetected for months and use often unused rooms like attics, crawl spaces and basements.

Phrogging is a very real threat. They live side by side with homeowners and tenants as they conduct their day-to-day activities. They are invading their right to privacy, safety and security.

From a monetary perspective, phroggers live in your units for free and drive up utility bills while making your tenants uneasy about living where they have a right to live. Tenants who have had to unfortunately live with phroggers may feel that they need to move elsewhere to feel safe again, leaving you with more vacancies to fill.

How is phrogging different than squatting

Phrogging may sound similar to squatting, but the two are very different. While they both involve someone occupying a home that isn’t theirs, phrogging is much scarier.

Squatting generally includes someone living in an unoccupied, typically abandoned home, and using legal loopholes and their state’s eviction laws to remain in that home for as long as possible — usually with the intention to make it their own.

Phrogging, on the other hand, involves someone who intends to live in an already occupied home. They will eat the owner/tenant’s food, use their bathrooms and occasionally steal their belongings little by little. Phroggers are looking for short-term stays and will move from home to home until they get caught.

Spotting a phrogger

Since phrogging is relatively rare, tenants experiencing a phrogger usually won’t spot it until the conduct is unignorable. Phroggers will come out of their hiding spots at night or while the occupant is at work and use the home as if it were their own.

Spotting a phrogger usually starts with noticing missing food items or noticing that items have moved from their usual spots. You may also hear voices or footsteps in your home while you’re home alone. It’s possible that your pets become more agitated than normal or start to act upset, detecting a stranger in the home. Another clear sign is high utility bills, since having an additional person taking up space in your property can cause your bills to jump significantly.

Steps to take if you find a phrogger

Hopefully, you never find a phrogger in your home, but if you or your tenants are sure that you have a scary and unwanted roommate living in your attic or basement, here are the steps you need to take to stay safe.

Confirm that the phrogger is there: If you notice the signs of a phrogger we just discussed, try to document everything you can. When it comes time to prosecute this person, you’ll need all the evidence you can collect. Take photos and videos, and write down any other important notes you think could help your case. Consult an attorney: Squatting differs from phrogging legally, too. Consulting legal counsel will help you navigate your state’s phrogging laws to take the appropriate legal steps and remove the phrogger. Call the authorities: Following the legal advice you gather from your attorney, call the police so they can safely remove the phrogger. Law enforcement’s actions may differ based on what state you’re in, but their procedures are the only way you can ensure that your phrogger is dealt with legally and safely.

Above all, do not take matters into your own hands. This is a matter for law enforcement — protect your home and yourself by following these steps.

How can you prevent phroggers?

Whether you dealt with a phrogger firsthand or not, landlords will want to take steps to prevent them. Tenants will want to know that you’ve taken these precautions to feel safe living in your units.

Install a security system: Security systems detect movement and alert the tenant/homeowner when it’s set. Some systems even call law enforcement on their own when activated. Alarm systems not only detect movement within the home, but they also detect when windows or doors open unexpectedly. Inspect your properties regularly: While it’s unlikely that you’d be able to catch a phrogger without living in the property yourself, when you do inspect your properties, be sure to look for signs of someone living in spaces like attics or crawl spaces. Communicate with your tenants: Letting your tenants know the signs of phrogging is a great way for them to catch phroggers early or prevent their presence altogether. They’re the most likely people to catch them, so communication about prevention and the most common signs is crucial!

While phrogging is rare, without proper precautionary measures, it could happen to you and your tenants. Be proactive, diligent and consistent with your rental inspections. That way, you’ll be in the best position to fight a phrogger if they happen to choose to occupy one of your properties.