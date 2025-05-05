ECONOMYNEXT – Sri Lanka will go for long delayed nation-wide Local Government (LG) for the first time in seven years with the election is seen as a litmus test for President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s Marxists Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP)-led ruling National People’s Power (NPP) amid falling popularity.

NPP won the presidential election and parliament election in 2024, but has so far struggling to fulfil its key promises made during the last year’s election campaign including bringing back hidden money in foreign countries and arresting the culprits who are involved in some key corruption and murder cases.

The election also comes at a time when all opposition parties have launched a campaign to expose President Dissanayake administration’s alleged misleading false statements in the past.

The elections, scheduled for Tuesday (06), will serve not only as a litmus test for the government’s popularity but also as a referendum on the promises made during its rise to power.

After more than two years without elected LG bodies, these elections carry significant political and administrative implications. They come at a time when public trust in politicians has dwindled, economic woes continue, and hopes for genuine reform remain largely unmet.

The voting will start at 0700 hours and end at 1600 hours local time with 17.2 million people out of the 21.5 million population are eligible to vote to elect 8,287 members into 339 local government bodies which includes 28 Municipal Councils, 36 Urban Councils, and 275 Pradeshiya Sabha, the country’s Election Commission said.

R M A L Rathnayake, the Chairman of the Election Commission requested the voters to use their franchise rights as early as possible on Tuesday.

“If you have not received the polling card, you still can collect it from your post office. If you cannot collect it, still you can vote with a valid identity card,” he said in a recorded video sent to the media.

Critically Important

The LG polls are critically important for President Dissanayake’s government, which came to power last year amid a wave of popular support following the collapse of the previous administration.

The president, backed by a coalition led by the JVP-dominated NPP, swept into office promising sweeping reforms, anti-corruption measures, and a reset of Sri Lanka’s political culture.

However, after nearly half-an-year in office, the momentum has noticeably slowed, and many of the transformative policies remain either partially implemented or stalled.

For a government that campaigned on radical change, the LG polls represent the first real electoral challenge since assuming office.

A strong showing would reaffirm public trust and provide the political capital needed to push ahead with reforms that have so far faced resistance from the bureaucracy and entrenched interests.

Conversely, a weak performance would signal waning support and embolden opposition forces, potentially destabilizing the administration’s broader reform agenda, political analysts say.

It is also a test of the NPP’s ability to translate national-level rhetoric into grassroots support.

Postponed LG Polls

Over the last two years, Sri Lanka has functioned without elected LG bodies, a situation that has significantly weakened local governance.

Administrators appointed by the central government currently oversee local affairs, leading to growing frustration among communities over lack of accountability, transparency, and responsiveness.

These unelected officials often lack the mandate or incentive to address local concerns effectively, contributing to a sense of democratic deficit.

LG bodies play a critical role in the day-to-day lives of citizens by managing public services, infrastructure, community development, and welfare schemes.

In a country with deep regional disparities, the absence of functioning LG institutions undermines participatory democracy and development.

Their restoration is essential for revitalizing civic engagement, ensuring effective service delivery, and decentralizing power—key goals of President Dissanayake’s stated reform agenda.

Thus, holding LG elections is not merely a political necessity but a constitutional and democratic imperative.

People’s Decision

For ordinary Sri Lankans, the LG polls offer a rare opportunity to assert their voice in a system that has often marginalized public participation.

In the aftermath of the economic crisis and political upheavals of recent years, many citizens feel betrayed by successive governments.

The LG election is their chance to either reaffirm their support for the current government or signal discontent through the ballot box.

The expectations are high with people wanting jobs, better public services, local development, and an end to corruption and inefficiency.

Many also see the LG elections as a way to hold the government accountable for its performance, particularly on economic management, inflation control, and cost of living issues.

Voter turnout and participation levels will thus be a crucial indicator of public sentiment and political engagement, though many political analysts expect the turnout in the May 6 polls will be less than the last year’s elections. .

Government’s Popularity

Despite the initial optimism surrounding President Dissanayake’s leadership, public support appears to be eroding.

The government’s failure to deliver tangible results in key areas such as economic recovery, justice for corruption, and systemic reform has bred disillusionment.

Critics argue that while the rhetoric remains strong, the actual governance has been marked by delays, bureaucratic inertia, and compromises with elements of the old guard.

Moreover, cost of living remains high despite disinflation for the past eight months, food, and unemployment continues to plague the youth.

These everyday challenges have a direct impact on the electorate’s perception of government performance.

While many still believe in the president’s sincerity, frustration is growing over the slow pace of change and the gap between campaign promises and lived reality.

The LG polls will reflect whether the government still enjoys a honeymoon period—or if the public has begun to lose patience.

Promises

In the run-up to the LG elections, government leaders have renewed their pledges to bring about structural reforms, expand local development, and root out corruption.

They have promised to strengthen decentralization, empower LG institutions, and ensure more efficient and accountable service delivery.

Additionally, there is renewed focus on digitizing local governance, improving transparency, and increasing public participation in decision-making.

However, many voters remain skeptical. Past promises of ending nepotism, prosecuting corrupt officials, and revamping the economy have yet to materialize.

Some NPP-led leaders have touted their record of clean governance and pragmatic solutions, but these examples remain isolated.

Whether these promises can sway an increasingly cynical electorate remains to be seen.

Much depends on the credibility of candidates, the clarity of vision at the local level, and the government’s ability to show progress in the weeks leading up to the election.

Opposition Campaign

One of the more striking aspects of the LG election landscape is the apparent weakness of opposition parties, analysts say.

The United National Party (UNP), once a dominant force, has been significantly diminished following its poor performance in national elections.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), which suffered a major loss of legitimacy following the 2022 economic collapse and mass protests, continues to struggle with internal divisions and a tainted reputation.

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), led by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, has failed to present a compelling alternative narrative that resonates widely with the electorate.

Much of the opposition’s weakness stems from a lack of clear leadership, fragmented alliances, and failure to build grassroots support.

Without a coherent strategy or message, they are unable to capitalize on the government’s shortcomings.

This disarray plays to the advantage of the ruling coalition, which—despite its own challenges—still appears more unified and organized.

However, this dynamic also raises concerns about the quality of democratic competition and the lack of effective checks and balances.

Likely Outcome

Predicting the outcome of the LG polls is challenging given the complexity of Sri Lanka’s political landscape. However, in the absence of strong opposition, the ruling NPP is expected to win, but with fewer votes than it got in the last parliamentary polls.

Though the NPP is likely to win as a single party in most of the 339 bodies, the party is expected to struggle to establish the councils in some bodies given the mixed electoral system in place, analysts say.

A low voter turnout, which is likely particularly from disillusioned youth and economically marginalized groups, could also skew outcomes in unpredictable ways.

If the government manages to secure a clear majority in LG bodies, it will be seen as an endorsement of its mandate and provide breathing space to push forward with reforms.

However, if the results show a significant erosion of support or gains for independent or minor party candidates, it could force a recalibration of government strategy and possibly trigger internal dissent.

More importantly, the results will serve as a barometer for national elections in the future and set the tone for the remainder of Dissanayake’s presidency. (Colombo/May 05/2025)



