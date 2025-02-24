The Horsehead Nebula in Orion is a tough observation through a small or medium size scope, but a rewarding one.

credit: Adam Block

In this episode, Dave Eicher invites you to go out and try to observe a celestial object that’s quite difficult to see — the Horsehead Nebula. This dark nebula, made of dust and super-cold gas, lies in the constellation Orion the Hunter. You’ll need a dark observing site and a large telescope, something like an 11-inch Celestron. Good luck!