BEIJING – Three people died and 60 others were hospitalised after two boats carrying tourists capsized in south-western China on May 4, according to state media.

Around 70 people fell into the water when the two passenger boats overturned on a river in Qianxi city, Guizhou province, Xinhua news agency said, citing local authorities.

Rescue workers were searching for 14 people still missing on May 4 evening.

China’s leader Xi Jinping urged “all-out efforts” in the search and rescue operations and treatment of those injured, Xinhua said.

May 4’s incident comes just over two months after 11 people were killed in a boat collision in central China.

The collision in Hunan province occurred when a passenger boat struck an industrial vessel, throwing 19 people overboard. AFP

