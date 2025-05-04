Sudanese paramilitary forces targeted an airport, a warehouse and several civilian facilities in the eastern city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea, setting off “scattered explosions,” according to a spokesman from Sudan’s military.

A Sudanese army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Nabil Abdullah, said in a statement on Sunday that “the enemy” — a reference to the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces — had targeted the port city with exploding drones.

General Abdullah said that antiaircraft weapons had been able to shoot down a number of the drones, but that the attack had “caused limited damage, including a hit on an ammunition depot at Osman Digna Air Base, which caused scattered explosions.” No casualties were reported.