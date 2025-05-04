Premier-designate John Hogan says he is looking to continue the work of former premier Andrew Furey as he heads into the role this week.

The Liberal Party elected Hogan as its new leader on Saturday and will become the province’s 15th premier.

But he will have to prove to voters over why he should and stay in that role, as an election could be called at any point before October.

Hogan says he and Furey have different leadership styles, but said, “I think he’s really laid the groundwork for where we need to go next,” in an interview with CBC News at the leadership convention.

Despite the new leader, Progressive Conservative Leader Tony Wakeham says the government is the same.

“What we have here is nothing new. We have the same Liberal government,” Wakeham told CBC News.

Leader of the provincial NDP, Jim Dinn, told CBC News he is looking for more definitive action to improve lives.

“There might be a new premier and it might be a new cabinet, but it’s still the same people on the other side,” said Dinn.

Hogan said he’s committed to improving the province’s healthcare system by filling in gaps, improving access to primary care and creating shorter emergency room wait times.

“The people’s priorities are my priorities,” said Hogan.

Hogan will also be taking on the responsibility of getting the new — and improved — Churchill Falls hydroelectric plant deal finalized.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Furey and Quebec Premier François Legault in December that could bring in some $200 billion to the province.

Hogan says the plan is to have the agreement signed by April 2026, and get the 2025 back pay, which will give the province an economic boost.

Hogan’s caucus support

Leading up to his election, Hogan had support from 12 caucus members, including Transportation Minister Fred Hutton, and Justice Minister Bernard Davis.

Hutton said his support came down to Hogan’s energy and critical mind — especially in the time of the Churchill Falls deal redraft.

“I think having a lawyer in that seat right now is critical,” Hutton told CBC News.

Davis says he is also confident in Hogan’s ability to get the best deal for Churchill Falls.

“He’ll be someone that takes advice from others. He’ll be someone that works with community groups,” Davis told CBC News. “He’s a very caring individual.”

Opposition remains critical of Liberals

Wakeham and Dinn both congratulated Hogan for his win, but said they are hesitant they will see any change.

Wakeham pointed to Hogan’s previous portfolios as justice and health minister. He says health care and violent crime are top of mind, and have not been properly addressed by the government.

“The province needs real leadership right now,” said Wakeham, who said his party will be showing how they will do things differently leading up to an election.

Wakeham also said he’s looking for the government to make fewer announcements and instead make actual change.

“That’s unfortunately what this Liberal government has been doing for too long,” said Wakeham. “People are ready for a change.”

Dinn says he’s concerned if Hogan will do anything to make life more affordable for people in the province.

And as the government works toward a Churchill Falls deal, Dinn says he will continue to hold the government to account.

“I’ll be looking for what we expected from premier Furey, which was that transparency piece and that consultation piece,” said Dinn.

