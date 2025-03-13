Three more ski jumpers were suspended on Thursday in a widening cheating scandal that has shocked the sport.

World championships medalists Robin Pederson, Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal, and Robert Johansson were all provisionally suspended due to suspicion of manipulation of equipment following investigations, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said.

Editor’s Picks

They follow the suspensions on Wednesday of Olympic gold medalists Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang.

It is the latest development in a scandal that came to light after Norway team officials manipulated suits to improve aerodynamics and help athletes fly farther.