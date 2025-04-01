In a heartwarming milestone for great ape conservation, Mary, a rescued orphaned orangutan, has been released into the jungles of Borneo following rehabilitation.

After spending four years at the Bornean Orangutan Rescue Alliance (BORA) Rescue and Rehabilitation Center learning how to survive independently in the jungle, she has been allowed to return to her home in the Busang Ecosystem.

The news was announced by the Orangutan Project, a leading conservation organization dedicated to protecting the Critically Endangered orangutans.

Mary was released alongside her two close companions Jojo and Bonti who now live wild and free in one of Borneo’s last remaining viable habitats.

Mary’s journey began in February 2019 when the BORA team rescued her from the town of Longgie, East Borneo. At just one to two years old, she was found to be illegally kept in captivity by villagers.

Young, orphaned orangutans like Mary must learn how to survive in the jungle. At the BORA rescue center’s Jungle School, Mary spent four years learning vital survival skills from expert caregivers and fellow orangutans.

In October 2024, Mary advanced to the next stage of rehabilitation, moving to a pre-release island with Jojo and Bonti. For three months, the trio fine-tuned their forest skills in preparation for their return to the wild.

“The story of Mary, Jojo, and Bonti is testament to what’s possible when we unite together,” said Leif Cocks, founder of the Orangutan Project.

“These Critically Endangered orangutans deserve our protection, and we’re proud that our BORA rescue center offers long-term support, medical care, nutritious food, and jungle training for orphaned orangutans.”

On January 10th, Mary, Jojo, and Bonti embarked on a 10-hour journey by car and boat to regain their forest freedom. All three orangutans confidently and eagerly ventured out into the forest upon release, heading straight up into the canopy to begin their new life together.

This article by Andy Corbley was first published by Good News Network on 27 March 2025. Lead Image: Mary’s release into the Busang Ecosystem – credit the Orangutan Project.



What you can do

Wildlife continues to face threats, which include hunting, poaching, illegal trade in animal products, habitat loss as well as a rapidly changing climate.

Become a Wildlife Champion today by supporting our conservation partners with a monthly donation as little as $1.