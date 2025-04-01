



Research led by Charité–Universitätsmedizin Berlin has found that metal particles from artificial joint implants can enter the central nervous system and accumulate in cerebrospinal fluid, raising concerns about potential neurological effects. Joint replacement surgery has transformed orthopedic care, improving mobility and quality of life for millions of people. Modern implants, made from combinations of metals, are designed for durability and biocompatibility. Over time, wear and corrosion of these materials can release microscopic particles into surrounding tissue. These byproducts have been linked to problems near the implant site, including inflammation, tissue damage, and loosening of the joint. Emerging concerns point to the possibility of metal particles entering the bloodstream and affecting organs far from the implant. Case reports have described serious effects on the heart, thyroid, and nervous system in patients with elevated levels of certain metals, particularly cobalt and chromium. Neurological changes have been reported in some patients following joint replacement. Previous research has largely focused on these two metals and has relied on blood and serum measurements, leaving open the question of whether such particles reach the central nervous system. In the study, “Metal Concentrations in Blood and Cerebrospinal Fluid of Patients With Arthroplasty Implants,” published in JAMA Network Open, researchers conducted a single-site cross-sectional study to determine whether metals from joint implants can be found in cerebrospinal fluid and bloodstream. A cohort was assessed of 204 adult participants, 102 with an existing large joint implant (median age 71.7) and 102 in a control group that had never received joint replacement surgery (median age 67.2). Samples were collected during elective surgery under spinal anesthesia or during lumbar puncture for routine diagnostic or therapeutic reasons. Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry measured concentrations of ten metals in blood, serum, and cerebrospinal fluid, including cobalt, chromium, titanium, niobium, zirconium, and others known to be used in implant materials. Cobalt levels in cerebrospinal fluid were significantly higher in patients with joint implants than in matched controls. Median cobalt concentrations were 0.03 μg/L in the implant group and 0.02 μg/L in the control group. Strong correlations were observed between cobalt levels in cerebrospinal fluid and those in serum and whole blood, suggesting systemic exposure may be reaching the central nervous system. Patients with implants also exhibited higher levels of chromium, titanium, niobium, and zirconium in blood and serum. In cerebrospinal fluid, titanium, niobium, and zirconium levels were significantly elevated, but only when serum levels of these metals were also increased. This is an important finding as it supports the accuracy of less invasive blood sampling as an indicator of possible cerebrospinal fluid inundation. Patients with implant components containing cobalt-chromium-molybdenum alloys had the highest cerebrospinal fluid concentrations of both cobalt and chromium. Cobalt levels in cerebrospinal fluid were significantly elevated even among patients with implants in place for less than ten years. Pain in the joint containing the implant was also associated with higher cobalt levels in cerebrospinal fluid. No increase in cerebrospinal fluid metal levels was observed in patients with implants lacking cobalt-chromium-molybdenum components. Patients with cemented implants showed elevated levels of zirconium in blood and serum, though not in cerebrospinal fluid. Aluminum did not appear elevated in the implant group despite being present in certain implant alloys. Blood-brain barrier integrity, assessed by serum S-100B levels, appeared unaffected and uncompromised in the implant group. Among those with elevated cerebrospinal fluid cobalt or zirconium, serum S-100B levels were lower than in matched controls. Findings indicate that metal particles released from joint implants can accumulate in the central nervous system, especially those containing cobalt-chromium-molybdenum. Results suggest that arthroplasty-related metal exposure is not confined to local tissues but extends systemically and may involve the brain. While blood-brain barrier dysfunction was not evident, the presence of these metals in cerebrospinal fluid raises questions about long-term neurological safety. Further research is needed to determine whether the observed exposures can contribute to cognitive changes or neurodegenerative disease, particularly in those with cobalt-containing components or unexplained neurological symptoms following arthroplasty. As a pilot study with exploratory objectives, no causal link can be established from these data alone. More information:

