Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Tuesday directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, the man accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City last year.

Mangione, 26, was federally charged in December with stalking and murdering Thompson after the CEO was gunned down outside of a hotel on the streets of midtown Manhattan. He was also charged with first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism by state prosecutors.

Bondi said in a statement that she directed prosecutors to seek the death penalty as part of “President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

“Luigi Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi said

Mangione has pled not guilty to all charges.