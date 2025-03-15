The low pressure system affecting the southern and northern reaches of the nation’s midsection is expected to pushes eastward, promising upheaval into the eastern U.S. through the end of the weekend.

As it moves into the Eastern Seaboard on Sunday, the tornado threat will shift to Virginia and the Carolinas.

On the northern side of the front, including the upper Midwest and the northern Plains, blizzard conditions were forecast for the weekend, with 8 inches of snow possible in some regions.

The new week was expected to bring even more winter storm action, when at least two more low pressure systems march eastward, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center said.

The first of the two would likely form a solid, counterclockwise winter storm, a process the weather service calls cyclogenesis, it said. It will likely bring snow to the interior, including the Midwest and Great Lakes, with a second storm likely to bring a fresh wave of snow, rain and thunderstorms to a stretch of the nation from the Rocky Mountains to the Upper Midwest mid- to late-week ahead of the first day of astronomical spring on Thursday.