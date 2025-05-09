Toronto Police say a woman in her 20s was struck and killed by two vehicles that did not remain at the scene on Thursday night.

Police were called to Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 9:30 p.m. for a pedestrian-involved collision.

Acting Insp. Phillip Sinclair said an off-duty firefighter in the area had stopped to perform life-saving measures. When emergency crews arrived, Sinclair said despite best efforts they were not able to save her.

She died at the scene.

Police said the woman was crossing the street mid-block when she was struck two times.

The vehicles did not stop and Sinclair said one vehicle is described as a white Ford transit van going northbound on Birchmount Road and the other is described as a black SUV going southbound.

Sinclair said police believe the white van should have some damage to the windshield. They are also looking into if speed was a factor.

Police are asking anyone with video to contact them.