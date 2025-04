By America Hernandez

PARIS -French oil major TotalEnergies reported a 17% drop in adjusted net income for the first quarter to $4.2 billion on Wednesday, after oil prices fell and margins for refining fuels in Europe struggled to recover from a steep collapse in 2024.

Analysts had expected $4.3 billion, according to a consensus compiled by LSEG Refinitiv.

