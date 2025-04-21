The men’s college basketball transfer cycle is in full swing, with many players who entered the portal since it opened on March 24 already committed to new programs.

More players will enter the portal until it closes on April 22, though. And commitments will continue to trickle in as late as June, so follow along as we track the latest announcements as well as news reported by ESPN’s Jeff Borzello and Jonathan Givony below.

Note: This tracker launched on April 17. For more information on notable transfers who made commitments before that date, check out our ranking of the top 100.

Latest college basketball transfer news

April 18

Arizona State adds Adante’ Holiman

The Georgia Southern transfer has committed to the Sun Devils, his agents told ESPN. He averaged 16.9 points and shot 39% from 3-point range as the Sun Belt’s leading scorer. — Borzello

Trey Fort commits to Michigan State

The 6-foot-4 guard guard announced his decision on Friday. He averaged 14.6 points and 4.0 rebounds for Samford this past season, shooting nearly 38% from 3-point range. — Borzello

Providence’s Jabri Abdur-Rahim to enter portal

The guard told ESPN he plans to enter the transfer portal after averaging 7.2 points this past season. He has already applied for an additional year of eligibility due to mental health reasons following the passing of his uncle, South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, last October. — Borzello

Florida’s Sam Alexis, Denzel Aberdeen enter portal

Both players are entering the transfer portal, sources confirmed to ESPN. Alexis averaged 4.7 points in a reserve role for the Gators this past season after two years at Chattanooga. And Aberdeen, who averaged 7.7 points in 2024-25, looked poised to move up the perimeter pecking order with all three starters gone. — Borzello

St. John’s Simeon Wilcher enters portal

The Red Storm guard has entered the transfer portal, a source told ESPN. He started 25 games and averaged 8.0 points this past season. — Borzello

April 17

Mackenzie Mgbako commits to Texas A&M

Mgbako, an Indiana transfer and one of our top 100 players to enter the portal, announced his commitment to the Aggies. The former five-star recruit averaged 12.2 points in each of his two seasons in Bloomington. He’s a talented addition for new Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan. — Borzello

Villanova lands Bryce Lindsay

Kevin Willard has his fourth transfer since taking over at Villanova. Lindsay committed to the Wildcats, the former James Madison guard announced on social media. He averaged 13.4 points and shot 41% from 3 this past season. — Borzello

Auburn adds Kevin Overton

Hours after Chad Baker-Mazara entered the portal, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl attempted to rebound with the addition of Overton. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 7.8 points in a reserve role for Texas Tech, shooting 33% from 3-point range. — Borzello

Amier Ali, Sam Walters commit to Mississippi State

Mississippi State is restocking its lineup, adding a pair of Power 5 transfers: Arizona State’s Ali and Michigan’s Walters. Ali, a former ESPN 100 recruit, averaged 5.5 points as a freshman in Tempe, while Walters averaged 5.0 points at Michigan. Walters started his career at Alabama. — Borzello

Sasha Gavalyugov commits to Santa Clara

The Villanova transfer has committed to Santa Clara, his agent told ESPN. The 19-year old Bulgarian point guard averaged 19.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 8.4 assists at last summer’s FIBA U18 European Championship Division B. — Givony

Memphis’ PJ Haggerty enters the portal

The Tigers’ star guard has entered the portal, sources told ESPN. The AAC Player of the Year and consensus second-team All-American led Memphis to the regular-season and conference tournament championships. He ranked third nationally in scoring at 21.7 points per game while averaging 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Haggerty should be the most sought-after player available in the portal now.

Meanwhile, Penny Hardaway must replace his entire starting five with remaining 2024-25 starters Tyrese Hunter, Colby Rogers, Nick Jourdain and Dain Dainja out of eligibility. — Borzello

Cal’s Andrej Stojakovic to enter portal

Stojakovic’s agent told ESPN that he will not test the NBA draft process and instead enter the portal. He becomes one of the most coveted players available after posting 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in the ACC. — Givony

UMass’ Rahsool Diggins enters the portal

Diggins, who sources told ESPN has entered the portal, played nine games as a freshman at UConn before spending the past three seasons at UMass, averaging 16.8 points this past season. He would likely need a waiver to play another season. — Borzello

Barrington Hargress commits to Colorado

The former UC Riverside player’s agents told ESPN he is headed to Boulder. The first-team All-Big West point guard averaged 20.2 points and 4.0 assists this past season, finishing with more than 30 points in three games: 31 against Colorado State, 40 against UC San Diego and 32 against Cal State Northridge. — Borzello

Auburn’s Chad Baker-Mazara enters the portal

Baker-Mazara, who started 34 games during the Tigers’ run to the Final Four, announced that he’s entering the transfer portal. The 25-year-old has one year of eligibility left because of the NCAA’s temporary waiver allowing student-athletes who previously competed at a non-NCAA school — junior college or NAIA, essentially — to play a fourth season at an NCAA school in 2025-26. A critical albeit enigmatic part of Auburn’s success over the past couple of seasons, Baker-Mazara averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists this past season, shooting 38.1% from 3-point range.

Bruce Pearl has now lost his entire starting five from a team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, but has made a couple of splashes in the transfer portal, adding Keyshawn Hall (UCF) and KeShawn Murphy (Mississippi State). — Borzello

Akron’s Nate Johnson enters portal

The MAC Player of the Year entered the transfer portal, as reported by ESPN. The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists this past season. — Borzello

Caleb Foster returns to Duke

Foster announced his return via the program’s podcast. He has averaged 6.1 points in 65 games played over his first two seasons with the Blue Devils. — staff