New fees for transfer and inquiry services on the “InstaPay” application have come into effect on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

InstaPay transfer fees for 2025 will be set at 0.1 percent of the transfer value, with a minimum fee of 50 piasters and a maximum of 20 Egyptian pounds per transaction, according to the new decision.

Each user will be granted 10 free monthly inquiries. After that, a fee of 50 piasters will be charged for each additional inquiry.

The InstaPay fees for 2025 have been implemented according to the instant payments network. The aim of applying these fees is to ensure the sustainability and development of the digital infrastructure for instant banking services, improve the quality of services provided through the application, and add new features in the future.

Furthermore, the InstaPay fees are intended to support the Central Bank of Egypt’s move towards digital transformation and reduce reliance on cash transactions.

Maximum InstaPay transfer limits

The following are the limits that InstaPay allows users for making transfers, based on the new InstaPay fees with a 0.1 percent deduction: