Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly reached an agreement to join Real Madrid in the summer, while United States midfielder Weston McKennie is facing an uncertain future at Juventus. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

– Source: Chelsea can return Sancho to Man United for £5m

– Boehly suggests Chelsea owners could split over stadium plans

– Krikorian steps down as Washington Spirit general manager

Is Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be the next Galactico? Franco Arland/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached an agreement on a deal that will see him leave Liverpool as a free agent and join Real Madrid for five years, according to the Swiss branch of Sky Sports. The 26-year-old — one of three Liverpool stars out of contract this summer, alongside Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk — will reportedly earn around €15m-per-season, while his signing bonus is “equivalent to a reasonable transfer fee.”

– Weston McKennie’s contract renewal with Juventus is in the balance following the arrival of interim manager Igor Tudor, according to Calciomercato, with the USMNT midfielder’s current deal expiring in the summer of 2026. There are also questions about the respective futures of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti, Kenan Yildiz, Nico Gonzalez and Douglas Luiz.

– Florian Wirtz is hesitant about whether he will renew his Bayer Leverkusen contract despite being offered a new deal that includes a release clause in 2026, reports Sky Sports Deutschland. Even so, Die Werkself will only be willing to discuss offers worth at least €120 million with Bayern Munich and Manchester City both keen to sign the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

– Arsenal are planning to turn down any summer offers for Gabriel Magalhães despite the centre-back receiving interest from Al Nassr, according to Football Insider, which adds that the Saudi Pro League club would be willing to make a large offer. This comes with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta not wanting to weaken his squad ahead of what will be a key transfer window for the title-chasing Gunners.

– Nottingham Forest have shown plenty of ambition on the pitch this term, and the indication is that it will be replicated in the transfer window. TEAMtalk suggests that they could have a serious interest in Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League, although they will face competition from Manchester United, Newcastle United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Internazionale. Football Insider have claimed that Forest are prioritising a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha.

– AC Milan are focusing on Club Brugge’s Maxim De Cuyper as they look to bring in a left-back who can compete with or replace Theo Hernández, reports Calciomercato, with the Frenchman’s future still uncertain. The €22m-€25m required for De Cuyper is viewed as affordable but there will be competition from Arsenal, West Ham United and Juventus for the 24-year-old.