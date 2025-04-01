Arsenal are exploring a summer move for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané, as João Félix is attracting interest from Turkey and Saudi Arabia. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Could the Gunners make a move for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané in the summer? (Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht – firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

– Arsenal are “seriously interested” in signing Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané on a free transfer this summer, Sky Sports Germany reports. While the Germany international’s preference is to stay at Bayern, he is yet to receive an official contract offer despite entering the final few months of his current deal. His performances of late, including an excellent brace at home last weekend to St. Pauli, have been recognized by the German club’s hierarchy. However, Arsenal’s interest in Sané could complicate matters, as concrete talks have already taken place between the two parties.

– João Félix is attracting interest from Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia after AC Milan opted not to sign him on a permanent deal this summer, reports Nicolo Schira. The 25-year-old has been on loan at AC Milan since January, but has generally struggled to make an impact at San Siro. As such, the Italian club aren’t expected to trigger a purchase option at the end of the season, which could open the door to the likes of Galatasaray and others. Félix is due to return to Chelsea in June, where he is under contract until 2031.

– Marcus Rashford’s huge wages could prove to be a major stumbling block for Aston Villa if they trigger the player’s permanent transfer clause, reports Football Insider. The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Villa from Manchester United, and the West Midlands club have the option to sign him at the end of the season for a reported £40 million fee. If Villa do exercise the option, they’ll also have to fund Rashford’s salary, which is around £350,000 per week at United.

– Napoli are still interested in Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior and could soon make an offer, TeamTalk reports. With an asking price of just £20m, the Polish international will be in high demand this summer. Bayer Leverkusen are also keeping tabs on Kiwior, ahead of the expected departure of centre-back Jonathan Tah. The 25-year-old, who chiefly operates as a center-back for Arsenal, hasn’t featured in the Premier League since last December.

– Everton have identified Burnley’s Maxime Estève as a potential Jarrad Branthwaite replacement, reports Footmercato. The outlet suggests that West Ham United and AC Milan have also enquired about the 22-year-old center-back, who has been a stand-out performer in the English Championship this season. In the case of the Rossoneri, Estéve’s hefty price tag appears to have cooled their interest for the time being.

– AC Milan’s Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders remains a target for Manchester City. (TeamTalk)

– Bournemouth want £45m for full-back Milos Kerkez amid interest from Liverpool. (The Times)

– The possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract with Al Nassr expires in the summer, joining Internazionale for the Club World Cup is not a serious one. (Tuttosport)

– Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka will enter new contract talks, with the Gunners’ new sporting director Andrea Berta keen for the 23-year-old to sign a new long-term deal. (Fabrizio Romano)