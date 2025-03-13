Arsenal have settled on Alexander Isak as their primary summer transfer target, while Virgil van Dijk is considering a big-money offer from Saudi club Al Hilal. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Goal-shy Arsenal reportedly have Newcastle’s Alexander Isak at the top of their summer shortlist. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

– Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is a “concrete target” for Arsenal this summer, Florian Plettenberg reports. The 25-year-old has been linked with several European clubs in recent weeks, having scored 19 goals in 25 Premier League games for the Magpies this season. However, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will entertain offers for Isak, who has previously been valued at £120 million. Liverpool have also been mentioned as possible suitors, with one of Darwin Núñez or Diogo Jota expected to depart Anfield this summer. Isak is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2028.

– Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has received an initial offer from Saudi club Al Hilal, says L’Equipe. The Reds captain is out of contract in the summer, and admitted on Tuesday that he doesn’t know where his future lies beyond this season. Van Dijk is said to be considering Al Hilal’s proposal, which is worth more than €20 million net per year. The Saudi Pro League club are also attempting to lure Brazilian winger Raphinha, who is under contract at Barcelona until 2027.

– Juventus are internally discussing a move for Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman amid interest from the Premier League, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. According to the transfer insider, an offer for Lookman could depend on whether the Serie A giants qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. The Nigeria international is widely expected to depart Atalanta this summer following a very public spat with club manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

– Everton will offer Jarrad Branthwaite a lucrative long-term contract in a bid to ward off interest from Real Madrid, according to TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old defender has also been heavily linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, although the Toffees have “no intention” of letting him leave Goodison Park in a cut-price deal. While Branthwaite is under contract until 2027, Everton are hoping to extend that by another year to reflect his burgeoning importance to the club.

– Chelsea have shortlisted Real Betis winger Jesús Rodriguez as they look to bolster their attacking options, the Daily Mail reports. With Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended from football, and Jadon Sancho‘s long-term future currently up in the air, the Blues are set to be in the market for a new winger this summer. Rodríguez, 19, has been a regular starter for Betis since the turn of the year, grabbing his first assist for the club against Real Madrid earlier this month.