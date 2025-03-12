Barcelona star Raphinha is being tracked by Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United, while the Old Trafford brass prefer Harry Kane over Jean-Philippe Mateta. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Raphinha’s fine form for Barcelona has Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United all interested. David Ramos/Getty Images

– Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are all following Barcelona winger Raphinha, according to Ekrem Konur, who adds that there is also Saudi Arabian interest in the Brazilian. The Gunners previously made a move to sign the 28-year-old in 2024, but offer reportedly didn’t make financial sense to the Blaugrana and was rejected. It’s understood that Liverpool and Manchester United are in the best position to make a move for Raphinha in the summer, while Newcastle United have also been linked with the former Leeds United flyer.

– Manchester United are unlikely to make an attempt to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta but are firmly looking at Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, claims Football Insider. Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyökeres is also being considered, but United part-owners INEOS want Kane and are focusing on bringing in a high-profile player as they aim to bolster coach Ruben Amorim’s squad.

– Chelsea and Arsenal will both aim to sign a striker in the summer transfer window and have Atalanta’s Mateo Retegui high on their list of options, according to Calciomercato. The 25-year-old joined La Dea for €22 million plus €3m in add-ons from Genoa in August 2024, but at least double that initial figure will be required to sign the man who is Serie A’s top scorer this season.

– Arsenal are considering a move to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané in the summer, reports Sport Bild, with Mikel Arteta having worked alongside the 29-year-old during their time at Manchester City. Sane could be available as a free agent with his current deal expiring at the end of the season, and he hasn’t yet received an offer from Bayern for a new deal.

– Bayern Munich are ahead of Manchester City in their efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, claims TEAMtalk. Any move from the Citizens will require input from incoming director of football Hugo Viana, while Bayern are already pushing for a move to happen despite Die Werkself wanting Wirtz to stay. Of course, the future of Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso will play a big role in Wirtz’s decision.

– Bayern Munich have joined Real Madrid in showing an interest in a summer transfer for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, according to TEAMtalk. Los Blancos see Dalot and Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as possible options if they miss out on Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, while the outlet says that the 25-year-old’s consistency and adaptability have impressed Bayern boss Vincent Kompany.