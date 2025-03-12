US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Adam Boehler traveled to Iraq last month to push for the release of Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Iraq nearly two years ago, three sources familiar with the matter said.

Since taking office, Boehler has stepped up efforts to secure the release of Tsurkov, a Princeton University student who went missing in Iraq during a research trip in March 2023, publicly urging the Iraqi government to help her get home.

“The Trump Administration has done more in just a few weeks than the previous administration did in almost two years,” Emma Tsurkov, Elizabeth’s sister, told Reuters in a statement.

“I am especially grateful to SPEHA (Special Envoy) Boehler for going directly to meet with Prime Minister [Mohammed Shia al-] Sudani in Baghdad. His engagement with Sudani makes it clear that the US holds Sudani responsible for finding a way to get my sister home.”

An Iraqi official speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters confirmed Boehler had visited in February to discuss the Tsurkov case but did not provide further details.

An Arab diplomat familiar with the matter told The Times of Israel that Boehler has leaned aggressively on Sudani during a number of heated calls and meetings aimed at securing Tsurkov’s release.

Tsurkov is being held in Iraq by the Shiite militia Kataib Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran, according to Israeli officials.

While Sudani in his contacts with Boehler has sought to argue that the blame for Tsurkov’s kidnapping lay squarely on Kataib Hezbollah, the US envoy has refused to accept that the Iraqi government doesn’t have the ability to advance her release, the Arab diplomat said.

US hostage envoy Adam Boehler in a CNN interview on March 9, 2025. (CNN screenshot)

Boehler has held direct talks with Hamas officials in recent days, and sparked fury in Israel this week with a series of interviews defending those negotiations.

Boehler is trying to negotiate a deal under which Tsurkov will be released in exchange for six members of the Iran-supported Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah, one of the sources said, adding that there was a whole government effort to bring her back.

“The United States cannot tolerate hostage-taking of US nationals or those of our partners such as Israel. We have and will continue to underscore with the Iraqi government the urgency of securing Elizabeth Tsurkov’s release,” a State Department spokesperson at Boehler’s office said.

In a February 5 post on social media platform X, Boehler advocated for Tsurkov’s release.

“Elizabeth Tsurkov is a Princeton student held hostage in Iraq! The @IraqiPMO consistently made false promises to the prior administration about releasing her. BUT NOW @realDonaldTrump IS ON TO YOU,” Boehler said, tagging the official handle of Sudani’s office.

He said if Tsurkov does not come home, then the Iraqi prime minister’s office is “either incapable and should be FiRED or worse COMPLICIT. Bring Elizabeth home now!”

Under the previous administration of former US president Joe Biden, Tsurkov’s family struggled to get Washington to throw its weight behind the efforts to secure her release. US officials then said there was little they could do because she is not an American citizen.

“March 21 will be the two year anniversary of my sister’s kidnapping. Hopefully, she will not endure March 21 in their custody,” Emma Tsurkov said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on the phone on February 25 with Sudani. While a State Department statement on the conversation did not mention a discussion on Tsurkov, one of the sources said Rubio pushed the Iraqi prime minister on her case.