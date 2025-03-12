Canadians and other foreign nationals who plan to stay in the U.S. for 30 days or longer will soon be required to apply for registration and fingerprinting with the Department of Homeland Security.

The draft rule, which stems from a Jan. 20 executive order, is expected to be put in force April 11, according to media reports. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) did not respond to a request from CBC News by publication time.

Although Canadians have long benefited from exceptions to some U.S. travel laws due to the countries’ close ties — citizenship alone won’t exempt travellers, including snowbirds, from these new regulations.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada says it is “closely monitoring this development.”

The changes come as President Donald Trump’s tariff threats continue to jeopardize both the U.S. and Canada’s economies.

Montreal-based immigration lawyer Patrice Brunet said the changes would mark “a very drastic policy shift,” where Canadians will be considered, for the foreseeable future, “regular citizens coming from any other country” rather than friends of the U.S.

Any foreign national above the age of 14 who needs to register or submit an application on behalf of their children must create a USCIS online account . More information on how to create an account is available on the USCIS website .

The requirement applies to children under the age of 14, but parents or guardians are responsible for signing them up.

Snowbirds ‘treated like aliens,’ advocate says

Rudy Buttignol, president of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) — an advocacy organization that represents about 250,000 members across Canada — said snowbirds who routinely visit the U.S. for six months out of the year are “really shocked to be treated like aliens,” after establishing themselves in communities south of the border.

Rudy Buttignol is the president of the Canadian Association of Retired Persons. He says he’s hearing from Canadians who find the changes insulting. (Submitted by Rudy Buttignol)

“I’m hearing that people are not only annoyed, but they’re also insulted,” Buttignol said. “Together, with the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state, this seems like a deliberate attempt to irritate Canadians.”

Examples of people who are already registered include permanent residents of the U.S. and foreign nationals who received employment authorization documents, border crossing cards and immigrant or nonimmigrant visas. Foreign nationals who received I-94 or I-94W forms are also exempted, even if the period of admission listed expired.

Carrying proof of registration at all times

Once DHS issues evidence of registration to an adult traveller, they will be required to carry it at all times while in the U.S.

Brunet noted that the order emboldens U.S. police to “stop anyone who appears not to be American, which is just anyone.”

A statement from the White House published on Jan. 20 explains that people who violate immigration laws stand to face civil and criminal penalties, such as fines and prosecution.

WATCH | Snowbirds aren’t happy about the new travel requirements: Quebec snowbirds ruffled by Trump administration’s new measures for travellers to the U.S. It appears any Canadian travelling to the U.S. over land for more than 30 days will now have to register with the American government and be fingerprinted.



Brunet pointed to the “harsh language” used in the executive order to describe foreign nationals who overstay their visas.

The document titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion” claims that many people who are in the United States unlawfully “present significant threats to national security and public safety” and “their presence in the United States has cost taxpayers billions of dollars at the federal, state and local levels.”

“It’s very different from, you know, the typical snowbird that goes to Florida or Arizona for the winter,” Brunet said.