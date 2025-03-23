Liverpool and Bayern Munich are circling Lyon starlet Rayan Cherki, while Newcastle United have identified a replacement for Alexander Isak. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Rayan Cherki looks set to leave Lyon this summer, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich both interested. Vasile Mihai-Antonio – UEFA

– Liverpool and Bayern Munich are on high alert after Lyon’s decision to part ways with forward Rayan Cherki this summer, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old was the subject of a bid from Borussia Dortmund in January, but a late change of heart from Lyon meant the proposed deal fell through. However, it should be a very different story this summer, as a host of European clubs are keen on signing Cherki. The player and club have now come to an agreement that will see him move on once the transfer window opens. Cherki’s contract expires in June 2026.

– Newcastle will need to spend at least £40 million if they want to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface this summer, Football Insider says. Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the Nigeria international, who has scored 10 goals in 22 appearances this season. Boniface very nearly moved to Saudi Arabia in January but ultimately missed out after Al Nassr opted to sign Jhon Durán instead of him. Nevertheless, a squad overhaul is expected to take place at Bayer in the summer, with Boniface among those likely to leave the German club. Newcastle, meanwhile, are keeping tabs on various strikers in case Alexander Isak leaves St. James’ Park — Arsenal, Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester United have all been linked with a move for the Sweden international.

– Everton have lined up Genoa defender Koni De Winter as a potential Jarrad Branthwaite replacement, according to TEAMtalk. The 22-year-old’s impressive Serie A campaign led to a first Belgium call-up at the end of last year. Everton could face competition for his signature from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Internazionale, who have both enquired about the centre-back in recent weeks. While the Toffees hope to keep hold of Branthwaite beyond this summer, it is understood that Manchester United could make another strong push to try and sign the England international.

– Ukraine forward Vladyslav Vanat is emerging as a potential target for West Ham United and Leeds United, Graeme Bailey reports. The Dynamo Kyiv star has been capped 10 times by his nation to date, scoring twice. Brentford, Fulham and Wolves are also monitoring Vanat’s progress, who has been likened to former Premier League star Robin van Persie. The 23-year-old has scored 32 goals in 63 league appearances for Dynamo Kyiv since making his debut for the side in 2021.

– Igor Tudor has already agreed to become Juventus’ new head coach until the end of the season, says Fabrizio Romano. While current Juve boss Thiago Motta hasn’t departed Turin just yet, he is now “closer to the end.” Tudor, who previously managed Lazio and Marseille, will sign an initial contract until June, with an option to extend until the summer of 2026.