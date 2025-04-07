Liverpool are looking at Bournemouth duo Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez, while Ansu Fati wants to leave Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Antoine Semenyo and Milos Kerkez are being tracked by Premier League champions-in-waiting Liverpool. Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth

TRENDING RUMORS

– Liverpool are planning a double-swoop for AFC Bournemouth pair Milos Kerkez and Antoine Semenyo, according to Relevo. Hungary international Kerkez has emerged as one of the best young left-backs in the world under the guidance of Cherries boss Andoni Iraola, and was ranked 21st in ESPN’s best players in the world aged 21 and under last week. Semenyo, meanwhile, has caught the eye with 15 goal contributions across all competitions this term.

– Ansu Fati is disappointed about his situation at Barcelona and wants to leave the club in the summer transfer window, says Mundo Deportivo, with the forward having played just 187 minutes across all competitions this season. Several clubs are interested in the 22-year-old with Ajax Amsterdam, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto and Besiktas all having looked at him in January.

– The representatives of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres will attend the Emirates for Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid, according to Football Transfers. This comes with the Gunners intensifying their interest in the 26-year-old having been linked with him for some time, although Newcastle United will provide competition as they see Gyökeres as a priority.

– It will take an offer of around £50 million for Eintracht Frankfurt to even consider letting Hugo Larsson leave with Manchester City looking at the midfielder, according to Football Insider. This comes with the 20-year-old having a contract that runs until 2029, while the Citizens have already spent £59m to sign Omar Marmoush from the Bundesliga club in January.

– RB Leipzig have reached a verbal agreement with Leuven and Ezechiel Banzuzi to sign the midfielder, according to Sky Sports Deutschland, although it isn’t yet a done deal. The move would be worth €16m and Die Roten Bullen are hoping to complete a deal as soon as possible due to other clubs from across Europe also showing an interest in the 20-year-old.

– Internazionale scouts were in attendance at Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday to watch Lecce striker Nikola Krstovic and Venezia centre-back Jay Idzes, according to Calciomercato. Both players completed the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw.