Real Madrid are set to prioritise a move for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland if Vinícius Júnior leaves the club amid interest from the Saudi Pro League, while they could also make an approach for Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konaté if he doesn’t sign a new contract next season. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Real Madrid have been linked with a surprise move for Erling Haaland if Vinícius Júnior leaves for Saudi Arabia. Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency

TRENDING RUMORS

– Clubs in the Saudi Pro League believe a move for Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is still possible this summer, reports Sky Sports Deutschland’s Florian Plettenberg. Negotiations over a deal for the 24-year-old are said to have been ongoing between senior officials in Saudi Arabia and, with Los Blancos aware of interest, they are reportedly eyeing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland as a replacement, in a transfer that would see forward Kylian Mbappé move to the left-flank from his current central role. Haaland signed a record-breaking 9½-year contract with Manchester City in February, although it is unknown if the deal includes a get-out clause if the Premier League giants are found guilty of 115 charges for financial breaches.

– Real Madrid remain keen on acquiring a centre-back in the summer, according to Marca. The LaLiga club are reported to be prioritising improving their defence, and it is said that they could look to take advantage of contract situations, with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, 25, on their radar as a potential option if he doesn’t sign a new deal at Anfield next season. Los Blancos have also previously been linked with 24-year-old Arsenal star William Saliba.

– Crystal Palace are interested in on-loan Aston Villa striker Marcus Rashford, reports The Sun. The Eagles are reported to be keeping tabs on the 27-year-old, and they are expected to explore a move for him if he doesn’t sign permanently at Villa Park from Manchester United in the summer. Rashford has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, while it is said that a potential return to featuring for the Red Devils has “not been ruled out.”

– Talks over a new contract between Arsenal and winger Bukayo Saka are progressing, according to Nicolo Schira. The Gunners are reported to be closing in on a five-year deal that will secure the 23-year-old at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2030. Saka made his fourth appearance since returning from a lengthy injury lay-off on Saturday when coming on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw with Brentford.

– Theo Hernández wants to remain at AC Milan despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, reports Calciomercato. The 27-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract in the summer, and there has been little progress made following mixed form in Serie A this season. The representatives of Hernández are believed to be keen to begin negotiations over a new deal at the San Siro, amid optimism that he could improve with a formation change that would see him deployed on the left-flank of a 3-4-3 set-up.