A 22-year-old Palestinian artist was killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Gaza, according to Quds News Network.

Dina Khaled Zaurub died when a tent sheltering her family near the Sand Beach resort, west of Khan Younis, was hit, the report said.

The artist, known for painting portraits of Palestinians killed in Israel’s war on Gaza, won the Al Mezan Centre for Human Rights Award in 2015 for the best drawing on children’s rights in armed conflict.