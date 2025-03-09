Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Crystal Palace for Jean-Philippe Mateta, while Jobe Bellingham has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Is Jean-Philippe Mateta the man to solve Man United’s striking woes? Getty

– Manchester United have been informed that it will cost the club £40 million to sign Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer, according to the Daily Mirror. The French forward has attracted the attention of United’s hierarchy by following his breakout 2023-24 season with another 15 goals this campaign. Talks are already underway between the two clubs, although it is thought that United coach Ruben Amorim first needs to generate funds before a move for Mateta can be made. The likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Højlund and Alejandro Garnacho have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford in recent weeks.

– Manchester United are one of several Premier League sides tracking Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, the Daily Mail has revealed. The England under-21 international, the younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude, has “many top-flight admirers” heading into the summer transfer window, and could well be on the move if Sunderland failed to gain promotion. As well as United, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Brentford have all been mooted as possible landing spots for Bellingham, who has been a stand-out performer in the Championship with four goals and three assists this campaign.

– Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Dávid Hancko at Feyenoord amid reported interest from Tottenham and Juventus, according to TEAMtalk. The centre-back was the subject of strong Serie A interest in January and is said to be “enticed” by the prospect of moving to Juve. However, Hancko is yet to make a final decision on where he will play his club football next season. Feyenoord will seek a fee in excess of €50m for the 27-year-old this summer.

– West Ham United have established contact with striker Tammy Abraham’s representatives, Calciomercato reports. The 27-year-old, who is on-loan at AC Milan from AS Roma, is also wanted by Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton. Abraham is said to be open to the idea of returning to the Premier League after Milan declined the opportunity to sign him permanently. The England international has played 21 times in Serie A this season, scoring twice.

– Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in signing TSG Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach, according to Florian Plettenberg. While Die Kraichgauer would like to keep hold of him this summer, the club would also be willing to sanction a transfer for the right fee. Stach is under contract at Hoffenheim until 2027 but could be available for around €20m once the transfer market reopens. Alongside Eintracht, several other Bundesliga clubs are thought to be keen on signing the former Mainz star.