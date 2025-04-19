Manchester United want Eberechi Eze but face competition from Aston Villa, who will also propose a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is linked with both Manchester United and Aston Villa. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

– Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to sign Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, reports The Sun, although they add that there will be competition from Aston Villa if they are unable to keep Marcus Rashford. The 26-year-old’s contract runs for a year but includes the option for another, and Palace are prepared to receive offers worth around £50 million.

– Manchester United are considering a swap deal that would see them bring in Ollie Watkins while the aforementioned Marcus Rashford stays at Aston Villa, reports the Daily Star. The Red Devils have previously valued Rashford at £40m, but the 27-year-old could now be used to help bring in his England teammate, especially as Arsenal have also shown an interest in Watkins.

– Manchester City will step up their interest in Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa after Ederson‘s latest injury, reports The Mirror. The 25-year-old is seen as the perfect replacement for the Brazilian goalkeeper and has a £63m release clause, but the Citizens believe £50m could be enough to complete a deal. Ederson has received Saudi Arabian interest, while backup Stefan Ortega is wanted by Bayer Leverkusen.

– Liverpool are still lining up a move for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo despite Mohamed Salah signing a new contract to stay at Anfield, reports The Sun. The 25-year-old has often been referred to as a possible replacement for the Egypt international, but the Reds still plan to freshen up their frontline. Brentford reportedly want £50m for the Cameroon international.

– RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons is keeping his future options open amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool, reports Florian Plettenberg, with Die Roten Bullen wanting €80m if the 21-year-old decides to leave. The Dutchman told Sky Sports Deutschland: “I’m still a young player, I have many dreams — and the club knows that. But right now, the most important thing for me is to play well in the upcoming games. Then we have the international matches, and after that we’ll sit down and see what happens.”