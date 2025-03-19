Real Madrid have their sights set on AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, while the race to sign Sunderland starlet Jobe Bellingham is heating up. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Real Madrid have their sights on Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen, who’s just been called up to Spain’s senior squad Mateo Villalba/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen is “leading the casting” for a new centre-back at Real Madrid, according to Marca. The newspaper says Madrid are “intensifying their scouting reports” on various defenders, in case they decide to sign one this summer. As well as 19-year-old Huijsen — who’s just been called up by Spain for this week’s games — the names of Ajax’s Jorrel Hato, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, RB Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba and Arsenal’s William Saliba are all mentioned. A report in Diario AS, meanwhile, adds that Huijsen “meets the criteria” for a Madrid signing: namely his age, experience in a top league, and quality to reach the highest level.

– Manchester United are one of six Premier League clubs vying to sign Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham, TEAMtalk has revealed. The 19-year-old midfielder has been a revelation in the Championship this season, but it’s believed that he could be on the move this summer if the Black Cats don’t secure promotion. His potential suitors include United, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, who are all keen to discuss the terms of a deal. Bellingham, the younger brother Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, is under contract at Sunderland until June 2028, meaning the club aren’t under any financial pressure to sanction his exit.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Arsenal, West Ham United and Newcastle United have all enquired about the availability of Fiorentina forward Moise Kean, according to Tuttomercato. The Italy international has rediscovered his form in Florence this season, scoring 15 goals in 26 Serie A games. It remains to be seen whether any Premier League club will pull the trigger and meet Kean’s release clause, which is around €52 million. According to the Italian outlet, everything will depend upon the will of the 25-year-old, who has previously played for the likes of Juventus, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain.

– Barcelona remain open to the idea of letting winger Ansu Fati leave the club, says Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old has struggled for game time this season, featuring just four times in LaLiga to date. Despite this, Fati is said to have turned down five approaches in January, with more offers set to arrive in the summer. If Fati does leave the club later this year, Barcelona may recruit a direct replacement to bolster their attack.

– Al Nassr are preparing a bid for Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães this summer and have already contacted the Brazilian’s entourage, Ben Jacobs reports. Talks are ongoing between Gabriel and new Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta over a contract extension, with his current deal expiring in June 2027. According to Jacobs, Al Nassr’s interest in the defender, who joined the Gunners in 2020 from Lille, is “serious.”

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN’s Alex Kirkland takes a look at why Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen might be of interest to Real Madrid:

It’s no surprise to see an up-and-coming, elite Spanish talent like Dean Huijsen, 19, linked with Real Madrid. But Huijsen’s profile and past, and Madrid’s impending need for a defensive reset, suggest that this is more than just tabloid speculation. Huijsen’s profile has skyrocketed this season, starring for Bournemouth in the Premier League, but he was on Madrid’s radar long before that. The centre-back — born in Amsterdam but raised in Málaga who said in an interview this week: “Spain is my home, I feel Spanish” — was courted by Madrid in 2021, before choosing to join Juventus. He played for Netherlands at youth level, but switched to represent Spain’s under-21s last year, and has just been drafted into the senior squad for this week’s Nations League games, coincidentally, against Netherlands. All of that is to say: Madrid have been tracking Huijsen for a long time. He’s one of the best young Spanish centre-backs around, and keeps getting better. And Madrid are aware that their current defensive options won’t last forever. Antonio Rüdiger is 32. So is David Alaba. Éder Militão is 27. With all three suffering injuries this season — Militão’s long-term — Madrid were fortunate to find that academy product Raúl Asencio, 22, was ready to step up. Nonetheless, recruiting a new centre-back is on Madrid’s to-do-list. Huijsen isn’t the only candidate. There have been frequent, ongoing links to a string of top young defenders, like Ajax’s Jorrel Hato and Leipzig’s Castello Lukeba. Arsenal’s William Saliba has been mentioned too, although his price tag would be higher than Madrid would like. Anyway, all eyes will be on Huijsen is he makes his Spain senior debut this week, another step in his meteoric rise. Spain’s best young players tend to end up at LaLiga giants Madrid or Barcelona. If Huijsen continues to develop at this rate, he’ll be a strong candidate to anchor Madrid’s defence for the next decade.

OTHER RUMORS

– Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is open to a summer move to Manchester City as he is frustrated with his lack of game time at the Bernabéu. (Football Insider)

– Atlético Madrid sporting director has dismissed any reports linking Julián Alvarez with a move to Liverpool out of hand as “incorrect.” (Daily Mirror)

– In addition Gabriel, Arsenal are planning new contract talks with senior stars Bukayo Saka and Willam Saliba, as well as young talents Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly. (The Times)

– Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva wants to stay at the club and see out the remainder of his contract, which runs until the end of next season. (Daily Mirror)

– Tottenham Hotspur are one of several Premier League clubs considering a move for Inter Mimai’s 19-year-old midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi. (TEAMtalk)

– West Ham United are scouting England midfielder Angel Gomes, who is set to be available as a free agent this summer when his contract at Lille is due to expire. (Football Insider)