An 800-mile rail corridor stretching from Angola’s northern border to the Atlantic Ocean was former President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s signature project in Africa, meant to counter Chinese influence and reshape America’s engagement with the continent.

When President Trump came into office this year, he quickly moved to dismantle decades of American aid to Africa, raising fears that the United States was pulling back from its commitments. The future of America’s involvement in the rail project was an open question.

But this week, the acting U.S. ambassador in Angola, James Story, gave the first indication that the Trump administration was on board with the project, the Lobito Corridor, which is expected to improve America’s access to minerals like cobalt and copper that are critical to the clean-energy transition.

Mr. Story, who arrived in Angola last October, is leading a delegation of more than a dozen, mostly Western envoys on a three-day publicity tour along the rail line, including visits with local politicians.