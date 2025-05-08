US President Donald Trump said he will bring up the case of former media tycoon Jimmy Lai as part of ongoing US trade talks with China, a move that could provoke Beijing just before the two sides are scheduled to meet.“I think talking about Jimmy Lai is a very good idea,” Trump said during a May 7 radio interview with Hugh Hewitt. “We’ll put it down, and we’ll put it down as part of the negotiation.”

The United States and China have been locked in a trade war marked by a series of tariff increases launched by the Trump administration. Negotiations between the two sides will begin this weekend in Switzerland, where US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer will meet a Chinese team led by Vice Premier He Lifeng.

On May 2, China’s Commerce Ministry said Beijing is “evaluating” an offer from Washington to hold talks over Trump’s punitive tariffs, suggesting a potential easing of tensions in the trade war that has shaken global financial markets. According to the ministry, the United States has reached out to China to discuss the 145% tariffs imposed by Trump, and China remains open to negotiations.

Who is Jimmy Lai?



Lai Chee-ying, better known as Jimmy Lai, is a businessman and political figure from Hong Kong. He founded the clothing brand Giordano, the media company Next Digital (previously called Next Media), and the popular newspaper Apple Daily. He has been a major supporter of the pro-democracy movement, particularly the Democratic Party. Although widely recognised as a political figure in Hong Kong, Lai has held British citizenship since 1996.

Trump had previously urged for Lai’s release, including in an earlier interview with Hewitt, prompting the host to ask whether any progress had been made.

Lai, a democracy supporter, is accused of working with foreign forces to seek sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials — charges he denies.

A verdict in Lai’s national security case is expected in the coming months from Hong Kong judges. The septuagenarian could face life imprisonment under the Beijing-imposed national security law.

A conviction could add new strain to China-US relations and expose Hong Kong to retaliation. Lai was first arrested under the national security law in August 2020 and has spent most of the time since in jail. He also faces other sedition charges tied to his newspaper.

On August 10, 2020, Lai, a media magnate, democracy campaigner, and religious freedom advocate, was arrested at his Hong Kong home on charges of “colluding with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security” under Article 29 of the National Security Law, and “conspiracy to defraud.”

Since then, he has remained largely behind bars. He also faces separate sedition-related accusations stemming from his role at the Apple Daily newspaper.

Prosecutors claim Lai colluded with foreign actors, which they say involved meetings with US officials in Washington during Trump’s presidency, urging sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.

According to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, “Jimmy Lai’s imprisonment inhibits religious freedom advocacy”. USCIRF called Jimmy Lai a media mogul, democracy activist, and advocate of religious freedom.

Lai, a veteran critic of the Chinese Communist Party, is among the most prominent people charged under the new law.

Prosecutor Anthony Chau labelled Lai a “radical” and alleged that he was at the heart of plans to work with foreign powers and publish seditious articles through his Apple Daily newspaper.

Chau said Lai used “the guise of fighting for freedom and democracy” to appeal to foreign governments, especially the United States, to impose sanctions or take other hostile steps against Hong Kong and China.

The prosecution also named Lai’s alleged agents and intermediaries, including former US Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz, former US Consul General to Hong Kong James Cunningham, and Benedict Rogers, the founder of rights group Hong Kong Watch. Commenting from outside Hong Kong, both Cunningham and Rogers said Lai’s dealings were legal and ordinary.

