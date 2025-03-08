Welcome to The Logoff. Today I’m focusing on Donald Trump’s effect on the economy, because we’re seeing some early indications of how the president’s policies are affecting the rest of us — and because the markets may influence his behavior going forward.

What’s the latest? We got two early signs of how Trump’s economy is doing today. The government reported that the US added a net 151,000 jobs in February — slightly less than the average growth for the past 12 months (168,000). And the financial markets closed their worst week since early September.

Is this mediocre economy Trump’s fault? During the period of inflation under Joe Biden, his defenders were quick to point out that the economy is influenced by factors outside the president’s control. The same is true for the current president.

But Trump is far from blameless. The job growth estimate reflects some, but not all, of the administration’s mass layoffs of federal workers. And on the markets, analysts say the uncertainty of Trump’s implementation — and then partial walkback — of tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China drove the slide.

What’s the big picture? Trump’s promises of an instant economic boom were always nonsensical. The US economy is a behemoth that takes time to change course, even under the most pro-growth policies. And very few — if any — economists think mass federal layoffs and hefty tariffs are a recipe for growth.

Perhaps more interesting is how (and whether) the market slides will affect Trump going forward. As observers weigh whether Trump will go through with the massive tariffs he’s continually threatening, skeptics have said that bad market reactions could restrain the administration. But it’s just too soon to know: Trump on Thursday said his walkback of tariffs this week had “nothing to do with the market.”