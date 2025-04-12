The latest exemptions cover imports from China in a step that aims to lessen the cost effect on US consumers.

The Trump administration has exempted smartphones, computers and other electronics from its sweeping reciprocal tariffs, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection agency.

The exemptions published late on Friday will cover various electronic goods, including smartphones entering the US from China. Trump has slapped a staggering 145 percent levy on Chinese imports.

The step would lessen the cost effect on US consumers as electronic components such as iPhones are mainly imported from China.

Semiconductors are also excluded from a “baseline” 10 percent tariff on most US trading partners.

Trump’s sweeping global tariffs have spooked the markets, forcing his administration to pause the levies for 90 days, except for those on China.