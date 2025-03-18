U.S. foreign aid cuts impacting Sudanese refugees in Chad have reduced already razor-thin margins for lifesaving resources like food and water, and other U.S. government-funded programs including mental health counseling and education.

“When we told [the students] the decision, that we’re going to close the school, most of them were crying,” said Aballah Abakar Abdallah, a teacher at the only secondary school in Aboutengue refugee camp, near the border of Sudan.

The school, one of the few standing concrete structures in the camp of 45,000 refugees, was once funded by a grant from the U.S. State Department, through the Jesuit Refugee Services (J.R.S.). It was the largest provider of secondary school education to refugees fleeing the Darfur region of Sudan. J.R.S. said the cuts put the education of roughly 32,000 Sudanese refugee students at risk.

“There’s a lot of challenges, but we cannot really drop out of education because we have brothers in the battlefield,” said Abdulazeem Abdu Abaker, 18, who fled from El Geneina, Darfur, in 2023, and is now a student at the Aboutengue Secondary School. “That’s why we split, part of us in education, and part of us in the battlefield. If we drop out of education, that won’t help the success of our beloved country.”