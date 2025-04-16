



Welcome to The Logoff: Today I’m focusing on the Trump administration’s battle with Harvard University, in which a powerful university targeted by the president is pushing back.

What was Trump’s team demanding Harvard do?

What’s next? Trump posted about revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status, though there’s no public evidence his administration has taken any steps in that direction.

Why is the administration doing this? The Trump team’s stated goal is fighting antisemitism on campus, but it’s clear this is a broader effort to exert control over an elite institution whose membership is overwhelmingly hostile to the MAGA right.

What’s the big picture? Columbia University, one of many elite schools the administration has targeted, protected its federal funding by acceding to a far more limited list of demands. But Harvard is exploring the viability of a different path: resistance. How Harvard fares against Trump — and specifically whether it can keep both its federal funding and its self-governance — will be a critical test of powerful civil institutions’ ability to resist Trump’s takeover.

