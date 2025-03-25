Catch up on some of SCMP’s biggest China stories of the day. If you would like to see more of our reporting, please consider subscribing

1. Trump-battered Europe eyes China with launch of diplomatic flurry to Beijing

For five months, debate has raged on how the return of US President Donald Trump, which has upended the West, will alter Europe’s relations with China. With a stream of senior European officials headed for Beijing, we may be about to get some answers.

2. Taiwan orders 3 mainland Chinese to leave for promoting military takeover of island

Liu Zhenya, a mainland Chinese influencer, has been given until Tuesday to leave Taiwan or face deportation. Photo: Douyin / 亚亚在台湾

Taiwan has ordered three mainland Chinese women – all married to Taiwanese men – to leave the island for advocating cross-strait unification by force, sparking criticism that the move was a violation of free speech.

3. China coastguard drives off Japanese fishing boats in escalating island dispute

China said its coastguard expelled four Japanese fishing vessels from waters near the disputed Diaoyu Islands over the weekend, after Tokyo accused Beijing of escalating tensions in the East China Sea.